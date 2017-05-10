WASHINGTON May 10 U.S. Customs and Border
Protection has withdrawn an Obama-era proposal to modify the
Jones Act, which governs shipping, that would have revoked
waivers that make it easier for oil and gas operators to skirt
restrictions, according to an agency bulletin published
Wednesday.
For nearly 40 years the CBP has provided exemptions to the
Jones Act, which mandates the use of U.S.-flagged vessels to
transport merchandise between U.S. coasts. The exemptions have
allowed oil and gas operators to use often cheaper, tax-free, or
more readily available foreign flagged vessels.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Timothy Gardner and Devika
Krishna Kumar; Editing by Leslie Adler)