(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/1RnbeGQ
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1RnbcyK
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/1Rnbiqn
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 24 The political economy of oil
prices in the United States is complicated.
The United States is the world's largest oil consumer and
one of its biggest importers.
But it is also a substantial producer with large oil and gas
resources.
And its oil is medium-cost, more expensive to produce than
the large fields in the Middle East but cheaper than frontier
areas like the Arctic.
U.S. politicians tend to be happiest with mid-priced oil:
not too expensive to upset motorists but not too cheap to
threaten the survival of domestic production and increase
dependence on imports.
In the last century, the country has swung between
confidence in its self-sufficiency and energy independence to
extreme insecurity about its dependence on imported oil ("Oil
scarcity ideology in U.S. national security policy", Stern,
2012).
In recent years, the debate has been characterised by
optimism, even complacency, about rising U.S. domestic
production and falling reliance on imports, but that could
easily change, as it has in the past.
The shale revolution transformed America's sense of its
energy security but it occurred thanks to high oil prices and a
wave of technical innovation and entrepreneurship.
The shale revolution had almost nothing to do with the
political class, though politicians have been quick to claim the
credit for an American success story.
But just as rising prices and production banished concerns
about import dependence, so falling prices and output could
reawaken them if pushed too far ("Market madness: a century of
oil panics, crises and crashes", Clayton, 2015).
OIL IMPORTS RISING
U.S. crude oil imports are rising for the first time for
more than five years, a sign that Saudi Arabia is winning its
war for market share against shale producers.
In the week ending March 18, the United States imported
nearly 8.4 million barrels per day of crude oil, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (tmsnrt.rs/1RnbeGQ).
Weekly crude oil imports were the highest since July 2013
("Weekly Petroleum Status Report", EIA, Mar 23).
Faster imports were driven by a surge in oil deliveries from
Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Nigeria which cleared U.S. customs
over the seven day period (tmsnrt.rs/1RnbcyK).
Reported imports are subject to considerable week to week
variability depending on the timing of tanker arrivals and
customs clearance, so it is important not to place too much
emphasis on one week's figures.
But there is no mistaking the trend. Crude petroleum imports
have been trending higher since the middle of 2015.
Daily crude imports averaged 7.9 million barrels per day
over the last 13 weeks, up from 7.1 million bpd in the 13 weeks
ending July 3, 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/1Rnbiqn).
Imports are rising thanks to a combination of strong demand
from U.S. oil refineries and falling domestic oil production
from shale formations ("West African crude regains glow in west
as shale fades", Reuters, March 17).
Crude is also being imported and put into tank farms.
Traders favour storage in the United States because it is a
location of net consumption and has favourable banking, legal
and physical infrastructure.
Imports will almost certainly increase further over the
remainder of the year as refineries ramp up production to meet
record gasoline consumption and U.S. crude output continues to
decline.
U.S. crude production is forecast to drop from 9.4 million
barrels per day in 2015 to 8.7 million bpd in 2016 and 8.2
million bpd in 2017 ("Short-Term Energy Outlook", EIA, Mar
2016).
Meanwhile U.S. consumption of refined products is predicted
to increase by almost 100,000 bpd in 2016 and another 160,000
bpd in 2017.
The growing gap between domestic oil production and product
consumption can only be covered by additional imports of crude
or refined products.
NATIONAL SECURITY
Recapturing market share from shale and other higher-cost
producers has been a key objective for Saudi Arabia and OPEC.
But there could be a political cost if the market share
strategy is pushed too far, in the form of a backlash from the
United States.
The rise in U.S. domestic oil production and reduction in
imports has been hailed by policymakers from both major parties
as an important achievement.
Even if the concept of "energy independence" is an illusion
in an interconnected oil market and global economy, rising
domestic production has contributed to an improved sense of
energy security.
But if the price war continues to harm domestic oil
producers, it is likely to trigger a political response at some
point.
In 1986, U.S. Vice-President George Bush warned Saudi
Arabia's King Fahd that oil price stability was a national
security issue for the United States.
Bush told the Saudis lower oil prices were a boon to many
sectors of the U.S. economy but not to all of them ("Bush sees
oil glut undermining United States", Chicago Tribune, 1986).
"There are two edges to this sort of falling prices, and one
of them has got to be the fact that this country - our country,
the United States of America - has always felt that a viable
domestic oil industry is in the national security interests of
the United States," he told his hosts in Riyadh.
Oil prices, as well as security and the control of terrorism
and radicalism, have always been central to relations between
the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi policymakers have strongly denied that their current
price strategy is aimed against shale production.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told an audience of US
producers at CERAWeek in Houston in February:
"Let me say for the record, again, we have not declared war
on shale or on production from any given country or company.
"We are doing what every other industry representative in
this room is doing. We are responding to challenging market
conditions and seeking the best possible outcome in a highly
competitive environment.
"Efficient markets will determine where on the cost curve
the marginal barrel resides."
But the finer points of that argument may be lost on
hard-pressed US shale producers and their political
representatives.
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL
So far, energy issues are playing out in a minor way on the
presidential and congressional campaigns.
Democrats are more energized by renewable energy issues and
much of the party's base is ambivalent or actively hostile to
fossil fuel production because of its climate impact.
Hillary Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic Party's
presidential nomination, has promised to impose tougher
conditions on fracking.
"By the time we get through all of my conditions, I do not
think there will be many places in America where fracking will
continue to take place," she said during a debate earlier this
month.
Her rival for the party's nomination, Bernie Sanders, has
taken an even stricter line, stating simply "I do not support
fracking".
Given that fracking now accounts for half of all U.S. oil
production these positions may not be practical ("Hydraulic
fracturing accounts for about half of current U.S. crude oil
production", EIA, Mar 15).
The outgoing Obama administration is also adopting a tougher
regulatory stance on all forms of fossil fuel production as part
of an effort to make climate progress a legacy issue.
In practice, most U.S. oil and gas is produced in states
like Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Alaska that increasingly
lean towards the Republican Party, though others like
Pennsylvania and Ohio are swing states.
For the moment, the party is convulsed by internal divisions
as a result of the rise of businessman Donald Trump and is more
focused about maintaining its control over Congress.
In 2012, the oil and gas industry tried and failed to make
domestic energy production and energy security an election
issue, and it may not be salient this year.
But the political climate is unusually febrile in 2016 and
falling oil production could play into it in unexpected ways.
