(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Oil and gas investment: tmsnrt.rs/1RZXXqS
* Oil and gas major inputs: tmsnrt.rs/1RZXmFH
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 18 Slumping oil and gas prices and a
downturn in investment are proving to be major headwinds for the
economies of the United States and other key important petroleum
producers.
Economists tend to think of oil and gas as simply an input
into the production process for other goods and services, which
is why they tend to think of falling fuel prices as a positive
influence on economic activity.
But the production and refining of oil and gas is also a
major industry in its own right, so a downturn in drilling can
have a big negative effect on growth in the short to medium
term, until the positive effects on other industries and
consumption dominate in the long run.
By turnover and investment, petroleum exploration,
production, refining, transportation and marketing is one of the
largest industries in the United States and around the world.
In the United States, businesses engaged in oil and gas
extraction and refining spent almost $200 billion on new
equipment and structures in 2013, the most recent year for which
data are available.
Oil and gas extraction and refining accounted for more than
14 percent of all new capital expenditures in the United States
in 2013, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Oil and gas drilling and associated services on their own
accounted for more than 13 percent of whole-economy capital
expenditures ("Annual Capital Expenditures Survey" Table 4a).
The oil and gas drilling boom drove an enormous amount of
extra expenditure and provided a significant boost to the entire
economy.
Between 2003 and 2013, capital spending by oil and gas
drillers quadrupled from $40 billion per year to almost $160
billion (tmsnrt.rs/1RZXXqS).
Capital expenditures surged even further in the first half
of 2014 as the boom reached its peak but since then have been
cut sharply.
Unsurprisingly, the collapse in investment spending has
produced a measurable slowdown in the broader economy.
The downturn is evident in everything from data on
industrial production to freight movements by road and rail.
Formerly booming states like Texas, North Dakota and
Oklahoma, and cities like Williston and Calgary, in the heart of
the oil patch, now face severe readjustment or even recession.
The slowdown has even caught the attention of New York Times
columnist and Nobel Economics Laureate Paul Krugman, who blames
the impact on an important nonlinearity in the effects of oil
prices fluctuations.
"Small oil price declines may be expansionary through the
usual channels but really big declines set in motion a process
of forced deleveraging among producers that can be a significant
drag on the world economy," Krugman wrote in an article
published on Saturday ("Oil goes nonlinear," New York Times,
Jan. 16, 2016).
In truth, nonlinearity is not required to understand what
has been happening: any big change in relative prices affecting
a large industry will have a measurable impact on whole-economy
activity as the economy's capital structure adjusts.
The impact is not confined to the United States. Oil and gas
projects around the world worth $380 billion have been postponed
or cancelled since 2014 according to Wood Mackenzie, an energy
consultancy.
Several hundred thousand jobs have been lost at exploration
and production companies and oil field services firms.
But these are only the direct spending cuts and job losses.
The downturn in oil and gas is rippling all along the supply
chain.
The oil and gas industry is not just a major producer of
inputs used by other manufacturers, service suppliers and
households, it is also a major consumer of raw materials,
manufactured items and services itself.
TABLEAU ECONOMIQUE
The relationship between industries and their supply chains
is the subject of a branch of economics and statistics known as
"input-output accounting" or "inter-industry analysis".
The first simple input-output model was the Tableau
Economique compiled by the eighteenth century French economist
Francois Quesnay (1694-1774).
Quesnay used his input-output model to study how changes in
the structure of demand, such as an increase in demand for
luxuries, would influence net production and its distribution
between social classes.
Quesnay's work was taken up by the American economist
Wassily Leontief (1906-1999) who produced a series of
increasingly detailed input-output matrices for the U.S. economy
between 1919 and 1939.
Leontief's work was in turn taken up by the U.S. Bureau of
Labor Statistics to help the federal government plan for the
economic impact of demobilisation at the end of World War Two.
The U.S. Air Force became a major user and funder of I-O
analysis to work out resource requirements for the Korean War
("Leontief and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1941-54," Kohli,
2002).
Input-output accounting became briefly controversial during
the early 1950s. The U.S. government halted work on I-O accounts
for a time because the same approach was being employed by
Soviet central planners and it was seen as tainted by communism.
Ironically, the People's Republic of China also abandoned
the use of I-O tables a this time claiming this type of analysis
was a tool of the capitalist West.
However, I-O tables are now accepted as an indispensable
tool for cross-checking the consistency of other government
statistics such as gross domestic product, as well as analysing
how a change in one industry will impact on others.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis prepares detailed
input-output matrices for around 400 industries and commodities
("Concepts and Methods of the U.S. Input-Output Accounts,"
Bureau of Economic Analysis, 2006).
I-O tables list coefficients or multipliers showing how much
input of each commodity or industry output is required to
produce $1 of output from another industry.
Unfortunately, benchmark I-O tables are only prepared every
five years, and even then published with a delay, so the latest
comprehensive inter-industry accounts are from 2007, before the
shale boom.
But an extract from the I-O table for oil and gas extraction
in 2007 shows some of the industries and commodities which are
most exposed to the downturn in oil and gas drilling (tmsnrt.rs/1RZXmFH).
The input-output tables illustrate how deeply entwined the
oil and gas industry is with the rest of the U.S. economy.
Oil and gas producers are large consumers of steel (for
drilling pipe and well casings), aggregates like fracking sand,
water, pressure pumping equipment, industrial valves and
high-horsepower engines.
Oil and gas drilling also relies on tens of thousands of
trucks to move equipment and materials to remote well sites, as
well as construction contractors to build roads and buildings.
And drilling creates big demand for more obscure products
and services like lawyers (to negotiate oil and gas leases),
bankers, accountants and computer software engineers.
Oil and gas production is one of the largest industries in
the United States. Oil prices have tumbled by more than 70
percent over the last 18 months.
In an highly interconnected system, it is hardly surprising
that such an enormous shock is rippling out to the rest of the
economy ("Falling oil investment will hit U.S. economy" Jan. 21,
2015).
(Editing by David Evans)