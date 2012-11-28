By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Nov 28 Chevron Corp submitted
the highest bid on Wednesday in an auction for drilling rights
in the western Gulf of Mexico, while BP Plc sat out of
the race after the U.S. government temporarily banned it from
new federal contracts.
Chevron's highest bid of $17.2 million was for a tract about
140 miles (225.3 km) south of Galveston, Texas.
Tommy Beaudreau, director of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management, which approves leases for oil and gas producers to
operate in the Gulf, said BP was not among the 13 companies that
submitted $157.7 million in bids.
If BP had joined in, he said, BOEM would not have awarded it
any leases in light of the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency's ban over BP's "lack of business integrity" in the
Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in 2010.
"If BP had bid in this lease sale, which they didn't, but if
they had, we wouldn't have awarded the leases in light of the
suspension," he said after the sale.
Boudreau noted that the ban does not affect BP's existing
leases and permits. BP is the second-largest oil producer in the
Gulf behind Royal Dutch Shell, according to government
rankings.
Chevron also submitted the top sum of high bids at $56
million, followed by ConocoPhillips at $51.7 million,
BHP Billiton at $14.5 million and Exxon Mobil Corp
at $5.9 million.
Simmons & Company International said in a note to investors
on Wednesday that the 116 tracts that received bids were 3
percent of those offered. The last western Gulf lease sale in
December 2011 garnered bids on 5 percent of tracts offered.
Simmons also noted that 20 companies submitted bids in the
last western Gulf sale, seven more than on Wednesday.