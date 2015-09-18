Sept 18 The most significant bankruptcy of the
current oil downturn
has shone a spotlight on what is perhaps the most oversupplied
corner of the energy world: the market for offshore rig
services.
Samson Resources Corp, an independent oil producer bought
just four years ago for $7.2 billion, said in its late Wednesday
filing for creditor protection that a 60 percent crude price
slide had upended its business.
In the offshore space, restructurings and asset sales are
widely seen as likely and some chief executive officers are now
openly talking about acquisitions.
Paragon Offshore Plc, which has an outdated fleet,
said on Thursday it has hired Weil, Gotshal & Manges, a
well-known restructuring firm, and the investment bank Lazard.
And Vantage Drilling Co, which has a hefty debt load, has
also said it retained financial adviser Lazard to explore
options. Vantage did not provide additional comment.
Leaders of Transocean Ltd , Noble
Corporation Plc and Rowan Companies Plc say they
are now on the prowl - to both eliminate competition in a
saturated rig market and to pick up new rigs at bargain basement
prices.
Talk of offshore consolidation - rare in a sector that saw
its last big deal in 2011, when Ensco Plc bought Pride
International - comes as executives see prices staying low for a
long time, meaning even less work for rigs.
"We believe we are the natural consolidator," Transocean
Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen said at the Barclays
energy conference last week. "The industry needs to consolidate,
and so we're certainly looking and just waiting."
Thigpen, who recently took his new post after being chief
financial officer at highly acquisitive National Oilwell Varco
Inc, seems to be steering Transocean in a new direction.
Insiders say the Switzerland-based company lost its
technological edge and hesitated to invest after the deadly 2010
explosion of its Deepwater Horizon rig leased for BP Plc's
Macondo well.
In a distressed industry, buyers may find cheap targets.
Second-hand rigs are going for half the price of building a new
rig, which can run to $600 million.
Consolidation would also allow buyers to scrap older rigs
faster. Rental rates for new rigs bring in about $375,000 a day,
almost 50 percent more than old rigs.
Vantage, along with Pacific Drilling SA, has a
young fleet that would be valuable to larger rivals Transocean
or Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc - both of which are
saddled with old rigs, said Bill Costello, a portfolio manager
of the Westwood Small Cap Value fund.
The average age of Pacific and Vantage's fleets is three
years, compared with 16 years across the industry, said Leslie
Cook, a consultant at Quest Offshore Resources.
Pacific spokeswoman Amy Roddy acknowledged the company's
rigs are attractive but said "we do not have a plan or desire to
be taken over."
Diamond may have the most financial flexibility to make an
acquisition because the company does not have to set aside money
for new rig payments, said Edward Jones analyst Rob Desai.
Diamond, which did not comment, has just one ultra-deepwater
rig on order, while Transocean has seven.
Any buyers are more likely to save dwindling cash balances
and take out whole companies in stock rather than pay cash for
individual assets, even those of bankrupt companies, analysts
said.
Companies will likely be taken out at eight to 10 times
forward earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), said Reorg Research analyst Kyle Owusu.
That is less than half of Ensco's valuation for Pride.
"We are looking at buying, we're looking at distressed
assets," Rowan CEO Thomas Burke said at the Barclays conference.
Noble Corp Chief Executive David Williams said he is a
potential buyer but is biding his time.
"We fully expect to participate in consolidation in the
industry, if and when we believe it's appropriate, and we get
the reasonable valuations that we want to get," he said.
Asked how much Noble would pay for a new high-tech rig, he
quipped: "I wouldn't give 10 cents right now."
