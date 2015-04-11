WASHINGTON, April 10 The United States is
planning to impose a major new regulation on offshore oil and
gas drilling to try to prevent the kind of explosions that
caused the catastrophic BP Plc oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing Obama
administration officials.
The Interior Department could make the announcement as early
as Monday, the paper said. It is timed to coincide with the
five-year anniversary of the BP disaster, which killed 11
men and sent millions of barrels of oil spewing into the gulf.
The rule is expected to tighten safety requirements on
blowout preventers, devices that are the last line of protection
to stop explosions in undersea oil and gas wells, the Times
reported.
The White House did not immediatley respond to a request for
comment.
The explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in 2010 was
caused in part when the buckling of a section of drill pipe led
to the malfunction of a supposedly fail-safe blowout preventer
on a BP well, the paper said.
The regulation comes as the Obama administration is taking
steps to open up vast new areas of federal waters off the
southeast Atlantic Coast to drilling, a decision that has
infuriated environmentalists, the Times reported.
It will be the third and biggest new drilling-equipment
regulation put forth by the Obama administration in response to
the disaster, the Times said. In 2010, the Interior Department
announced new regulations on drilling well casings, and in 2012,
it announced new regulations on the cementing of wells.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)