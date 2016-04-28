NEW YORK, April 28 Oil companies and speculators
have piled into complex, high-risk spread options, betting that
oil prices will extend their recent rally on tightening supplies
and resurgent exports, the latest sign of growing optimism in
the world's top energy market.
In these options deals, investors are wagering that June
futures' discount to July will tighten around 40
percent to 50 cents or more, which would be one of the smallest
spreads, known as a contango, since December.
For some experts, they are remarkable because there is
little sign that U.S. inventories are falling - yet. Last week,
nationwide stocks touched a new record while Cushing had the
biggest build in five months, data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed.
On Thursday, the June/July CLM6-N6 contango settled at 84
cents, and aside from a brief move to 49 cents in March, has
been above 55 cents since December.
Still in recent weeks, the buying of financial call options
has caught the attention of physical and derivative traders,
with open interest growing to nearly 14,000 lots, equivalent to
14 million barrels of oil worth more than $600 million based on
Thursday's futures prices.
That is the highest for financially-settled one-month
calendar-spread options (CSOs) of such call contracts, according
to the CME Group's daily bulletin on Thursday.
It was not clear which companies had done the options deals,
but a large portion of the activity involved large oil
companies, according to two sources familiar with the
transactions. There was also a lot of institutional and
speculative money, a third source added.
Traders add that it would make sense for large oil
companies, like Shell or BP Plc, to place the
trades because they have a broader view of the market.
While not everyone in the market sees rapid recovery, the
dealmaking suggests growing optimism prices will continue to
rise after a punishing two-year rout knocked them 75 percent
lower on excess supplies and lackluster demand.
"We've definitely seen an improvement in global sentiment,"
said Richard Mallinson, an analyst at Energy Aspects in London.
"We've also seen growing indications that the declines in U.S.
production may be gathering pace again."
RUSH TO RISK
A calendar-spread option (CSO) is a financial options
contract based on the price between two calendar months in the
futures market. The contracts are riskier because the market is
less liquid than for a basic vanilla option. Traders and
analysts say unexpected price swings have put counterparties on
the hook for millions of dollars if the market moves against
expectations.
The rush to buy these CSOs comes as a number of Midwest and
Gulf Coast refiners plan to restart operations after weeks of
planned maintenance, including Husky Energy's 155,000
barrel per day Lima, Ohio refinery and Marathon Petroleum's
212,000 bpd Robinson, Illinois. That should help clear
some of the crude barrels in the market, traders say.
They add that summer demand season will also help erode
extra inventory.
Others say that the market is priming for a new round of
crude exports as the window re-opens on a deeper spread between
U.S. crude and Brent futures. On Thursday, the premium for Brent
over U.S. crude widened to the most since mid February
WTCLc1-LCOc1.
Still, some warn that the recent bullishness in the market
may be overblown, as fundamentals show only modest improvements.
"I think that the velocity of the market moving up seems to
be overdone at the moment," said Michael Tran, director of
energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"The fundamentals are improving, but at a slow and steady
pace. There are still headwinds that will keep prices choppy."
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai, editing by Josephine Mason and
Andrew Hay)