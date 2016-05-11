May 11 The price of Brent crude oil should
rebound in the next year to about $76 a barrel as consumption
continues to increase in coming years, a key U.S. energy agency
said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration anticipates
increased growth in fuel consumption, largely through growth in
emerging economies in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, it said
in an international outlook for the energy market.
This is the first EIA International Energy Outlook report
since September 2014. The EIA said that due to the glut of
supply, it expects the spread between U.S. crude and Brent to
remain between $0 and $10 a barrel.
The EIA said it expects liquids production to grow by 30.5
million barrels/day by 2040. It said world GDP growth should
average 3.3 percent in the next 25 years, largely due to
stronger economic growth in emerging nations.
