(Adds Societe Generale) April 7 With oil prices having recovered over 40 percent since touching multi-year lows in January, most analysts are predicting the end of the year-and-a-half long rout, but also betting that there is little upside in the near future. After falling as low as $26 a barrel, U.S. crude oil futures hit a 2016 high of nearly $42 last month. On Thursday, U.S. crude futures slipped by 75 cents, or 2 percent, to about $37 per barrel. The following is a selection of near-term price predictions by leading forecasters, plus banks' annual average price forecasts for benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate. For a full list of recent forecast changes see Bank Name Date Comments Call Brent 2016 WTI 2016 Forecast Forecast Societe 7-April Global oil rebalancing, which requires U.S. We doubt WTI will be able to trade much $38.10 $36.20 Generale crude oil production to decline above $45 this year significantly, has begun and will continue as long as WTI prices remain sufficiently low so that U.S. shale oil producers are forced to continue reducing output. Barclays 28-Mar A very simple analysis of the relationship Oil could fall back to the low $30s $38.00 $38.00 between investor positioning and recent price movements in oil suggests the potential for a 20-25 percent move down in prices if positioning were to return to the average levels of the past few months. Macquarie 28-Mar Although we are constructive over the Crude prices will pull back to somewhere in $45.00 $42.00 medium and long term, the current oil price the mid- to low $30 range recovery has occurred against a backdrop of weak fundamentals. Under-appreciated bearish fundamentals plus stagnating (bullish) externalities should reverse this rally. Bank of America 17-Mar OPEC's output freeze, a strong driving WTI hits $47 by June $46 $45 Merrill Lynch season, easy money, and falling U.S. shale output should push WTI prices to $47 by June. Spot oil prices, however, could trade above forward prices next year as inventories start to draw, pointing to an average price of $59 per barrel in 2017. Morgan Stanley 14-Mar Hedging plus storage may cap WTI upside in WTI capped in the low-to-mid $40s $33.00 $31.50 the low-to-mid 40s. Bloated inventories will keep the curve from flipping into backwardation, particularly for WTI. Goldman Sachs 11-Mar Oil prices rallied, in large part due to Prices expected in $25-$45 range $39.00 $38.00 China relief and a weaker US dollar after the dovish Fed meeting. The rally might be self-defeating by delaying supply cuts; prices are at the upper end of our expected $25-45/barrel range. We expect oil prices to remain volatile in the second quarter and sharp declines could weigh on the relief rally. Credit Suisse 3-Mar Oil prices could hit $50 per barrel in May. May hit $50 in May $36.25 $37.75 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)