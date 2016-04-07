(Adds Societe Generale)
April 7 With oil prices having recovered over 40 percent since touching multi-year lows in January, most analysts are
predicting the end of the year-and-a-half long rout, but also betting that there is little upside in the near future.
After falling as low as $26 a barrel, U.S. crude oil futures hit a 2016 high of nearly $42 last month. On Thursday, U.S. crude futures
slipped by 75 cents, or 2 percent, to about $37 per barrel.
The following is a selection of near-term price predictions by leading forecasters, plus banks' annual average price forecasts for
benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate. For a full list of recent forecast changes see
Bank Name Date Comments Call Brent 2016 WTI 2016
Forecast Forecast
Societe 7-April Global oil rebalancing, which requires U.S. We doubt WTI will be able to trade much $38.10 $36.20
Generale crude oil production to decline above $45 this year
significantly, has begun and will continue
as long as WTI prices remain sufficiently
low so that U.S. shale oil producers are
forced to continue reducing output.
Barclays 28-Mar A very simple analysis of the relationship Oil could fall back to the low $30s $38.00 $38.00
between investor positioning and recent
price movements in oil suggests the
potential for a 20-25 percent move down in
prices if positioning were to return to the
average levels of the past few months.
Macquarie 28-Mar Although we are constructive over the Crude prices will pull back to somewhere in $45.00 $42.00
medium and long term, the current oil price the mid- to low $30 range
recovery has occurred against a backdrop of
weak fundamentals.
Under-appreciated bearish fundamentals plus
stagnating (bullish) externalities should
reverse this rally.
Bank of America 17-Mar OPEC's output freeze, a strong driving WTI hits $47 by June $46 $45
Merrill Lynch season, easy money, and falling U.S. shale
output should push WTI prices to $47 by
June. Spot oil prices, however, could trade
above forward prices next year as
inventories start to draw, pointing to an
average price of $59 per barrel in 2017.
Morgan Stanley 14-Mar Hedging plus storage may cap WTI upside in WTI capped in the low-to-mid $40s $33.00 $31.50
the low-to-mid 40s. Bloated inventories
will keep the curve from flipping into
backwardation, particularly for WTI.
Goldman Sachs 11-Mar Oil prices rallied, in large part due to Prices expected in $25-$45 range $39.00 $38.00
China relief and a weaker US dollar after
the dovish Fed meeting. The rally might be
self-defeating by delaying supply cuts;
prices are at the upper end of our expected
$25-45/barrel range. We expect oil prices
to remain volatile in the second quarter
and sharp declines could weigh on the
relief rally.
Credit Suisse 3-Mar Oil prices could hit $50 per barrel in May. May hit $50 in May $36.25 $37.75
