WASHINGTON, June 8 The oil boom in North Dakota and Texas has helped push U.S. quarterly crude output over 6 million barrels per day for the first time in 14 years, the government said on Friday.

U.S. oil production hit the mark during the first quarter of 2012, the Energy Information Administration said. The last time U.S. quarterly oil production was above 6 million bpd was during October-December 1998.

"The roughly six percent growth in U.S. oil production from October 2011 through March 2012 is largely the result of increases in oil output in North Dakota, Texas," and federal leases in the Gulf of Mexico, the EIA said.

Greater use of methods including hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and horizontal drilling have given energy companies access to vast new supplies of crude oil in North Dakota and Texas.

In March, North Dakota surpassed Alaska to become the country's second largest oil producer, behind Texas.

High oil prices have been one of the top campaign issues as the Nov. 6 presidential election nears. President Barack Obama has repeatedly pointed out the United States is producing more oil than it has in several years.

Republicans argue most of that increase has come from wells on private lands, over which he has little control. They have urged him to open up more oil drilling on public lands and approve the Keystone XL pipeline, which would increase imports of tar sands oil from close ally Canada.

The increase in oil production is helping the United States trim crude imports and the impact has been aided as the country's demand for oil has slipped due to the weak economy and more efficient cars. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)