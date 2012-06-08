WASHINGTON, June 8 The oil boom in North Dakota
and Texas has helped push U.S. quarterly crude output over 6
million barrels per day for the first time in 14 years, the
government said on Friday.
U.S. oil production hit the mark during the first quarter
of 2012, the Energy Information Administration said. The last
time U.S. quarterly oil production was above 6 million bpd was
during October-December 1998.
"The roughly six percent growth in U.S. oil production from
October 2011 through March 2012 is largely the result of
increases in oil output in North Dakota, Texas," and federal
leases in the Gulf of Mexico, the EIA said.
Greater use of methods including hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, and horizontal drilling have given energy companies
access to vast new supplies of crude oil in North Dakota and
Texas.
In March, North Dakota surpassed Alaska to become the
country's second largest oil producer, behind Texas.
High oil prices have been one of the top campaign issues as
the Nov. 6 presidential election nears. President Barack Obama
has repeatedly pointed out the United States is producing more
oil than it has in several years.
Republicans argue most of that increase has come from wells
on private lands, over which he has little control. They have
urged him to open up more oil drilling on public lands and
approve the Keystone XL pipeline, which would increase imports
of tar sands oil from close ally Canada.
The increase in oil production is helping the United States
trim crude imports and the impact has been aided as the
country's demand for oil has slipped due to the weak economy and
more efficient cars.
