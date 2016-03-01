(Repeats with no changes)
By Amrutha Gayathri and Swetha Gopinath
March 1 In a ray of hope for oil bulls, leading
U.S. shale producers are at last predicting output declines this
year - a long-anticipated turning point for a market reeling
from an epic supply surplus.
The bad news is that - taken together - the declines they
are disclosing to investors appear milder than some analysts
have predicted.
According to a Reuters analysis based on forecasts from 18
U.S. shale oil-oriented firms released over the past several
weeks, from global independent Occidental Petroleum Corp
to small Denbury Resources Inc, total oil and gas
production would fall 5.6 percent this year. The same firms saw
output grow by around a tenth last year.
Even excluding the eight larger companies with operations
outside the shale patch, where output is falling less quickly,
production would decline by about 6 percent, the data show.
In contrast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration is
forecasting an 11 percent drop in national production outside of
Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico, where output is expected to rise.
In broad terms, the data confirm a long overdue reversal for
U.S. firms that have kept production rising throughout much of
the oil price rout despite deep cuts in spending and drilling.
On a monthly basis, nationwide oil output has been ebbing -
though very slowly - since it reached a near 44-year high in
April.
The decline has quickened after oil tumbled to $30 a barrel
for the first time in over a decade, with some companies leaving
new wells idle rather than opening up the taps after drilling.
Apache Corp would "rather leave those barrels in the
ground" and wait for prices to rebound than finish the fracking
process, Chief Executive John Christmann said last week. Apache
expects production, nearly two-thirds of which is onshore in
North America, to fall by 7 to 11 percent.
Yet the overall declines may still appear unusually shallow
given the scale of spending cuts.
Many producers are still managing to coax ever-more oil from
each new well, tempering the reversal in production even with
only 400 drilling rigs deployed nationwide, one-quarter of the
peak of 2014, according to Baker Hughes data.
EOG Resources Inc expects to boost output from new
wells in the first four months by 50 percent for each foot it
drills, chairman and CEO Bill Thomas told analysts on Friday.
EOG expects its oil production to dip by only about 7.6 percent
this year.
"The resilience (of U.S. shale) has been extraordinary, a
tribute to technical expertise," Neil Atkinson, head of the
International Energy Agency's benchmark Oil Market Report, said
last week. The agency expects U.S. production to rebound to
record highs within just a few years. "Anyone who believes the
U.S. revolution has stalled should think again."
EFFICIENCIES RUNNING OUT
Until this year, energy firms have been able to sustain
output thanks to increased efficiencies and more targeted
drilling. In December, shale powerhouse North Dakota pumped some
1.15 million barrels per day, barely 2 percent below its April
2015 peak.
Now, the "precipitous" fall in rig count is beginning to
outpace efficiency gains, said Brian Kessens, Portfolio Manager
at Tortoise Capital Advisors. The anticipated declines show that
there is a limit to how much companies can squeeze out of their
oilfields without drilling and completing new wells.
Whiting Petroleum, the biggest producer in North
Dakota, last week forecast its output would drop by over 18
percent, the most among the surveyed firms, as it set out to cut
well completions and slash its capital budget by 80 percent.
The only driller to anticipate an increase this year,
Pioneer Natural Resources, can do so largely because of
its most extensive hedging among shale firms.
Concho Resources and Halcon Resources Corp, which
have also hedged substantial parts of their production, both see
output slipping by less than 5 percent.
All in all, output data so far and forecasts suggest this
year's declines will be relatively modest, raising questions
whether the retreat will be deep and long enough to support a
sustained recovery in oil prices.
"Non-OPEC supply needs to fall more broadly before the
market gets rebalanced and prices recover in a durable way,"
Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said.
STILL 'AMAZING'
While individual company forecasts offer the clearest view
of supply from those closest to the oil wells, in sum they are a
less than perfect gauge.
The companies in the survey represent only a portion of U.S.
crude production, which reached a near record of 10 million bpd
last year, and most offer no separate forecasts for crude oil,
natural gas or other related liquids. Privately-held companies,
which do not report forecasts, may get hit harder.
Projections from the half-dozen larger firms in the group
are bolstered by other large overseas or offshore non-shale
projects, which often produce crude for years without the need
for new wells.
Marathon Oil Corp, for instance, sees a 6-8 percent
decline in overall output, but warned its big shale plays in the
Bakken, Eagle Ford and SCOOP areas would drop by the "low
teens".
Occidental expects a 2-4 percent rise this year as overseas
projects offset a "slight" decline from domestic wells.
Yet its oil-rich Permian Basin shale properties, source of
one-sixth of its output, are still expected to pump more this
year - even as it cuts back to only two to four rigs.
"Every day, our teams amaze us with new drilling records,
new production records," Jody Elliott, Occidental's president of
domestic oil and gas, told investors.
