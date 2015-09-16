(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 16 U.S. crude oil production is
falling sharply, helping put a floor beneath U.S. domestic crude
prices and causing them to rise relative to the international
marker Brent.
In the face of lower prices, the U.S. oil boom has stalled
and the industry is facing the sharpest setback in production
for decades, excluding hurricane periods (link.reuters.com/kyj65w).
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA), U.S. crude and condensate output peaked at 9.612 million
barrels per day (bpd) in April and had declined by 316,000 bpd
by June.
Production continued to rise in North Dakota (36,000 bpd)
but in most other states and offshore areas output turned down
(link.reuters.com/vuj65w).
The largest declines were reported in Texas (129,000 bpd),
the Gulf of Mexico (90,000 bpd), West Coast offshore (28,000),
Alaska (27,000 bpd) and California (18,000 bpd).
The EIA estimates national production dropped by another
325,000 bpd over the third quarter, which will take output this
month below 9 million bpd for the first time since September
2014.
Production is forecast to continue dropping by a further
340,000 bpd over the next 12 months, bottoming out at just 8.63
and 8.64 million bpd in August and September 2016 (link.reuters.com/cyj65w).
In total, EIA expects U.S. output to decline by nearly 1
million bpd between April 2015 and August 2016 as a result of
falling oil prices ("Short-Term Energy Outlook" Sep 2015).
Some of the current and forecast reductions are coming from
the formerly fast-growing shale plays of Texas, North Dakota,
Colorado and Wyoming.
Combined production from the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian and
Niobrara plays, the main sources of shale oil, is predicted to
fall by 360,000 bpd in October compared with April ("Drilling
Productivity Report" Sep 2015).
Conventional output is also declining as producers postpone
drilling in high-cost and marginal areas and some stripper
wells, producing just a handful of barrels per day each, are
abandoned.
PRICE SUPPORT
Actual and forecast declines in U.S. production are starting
to provide some support to the strip of U.S. crude futures
prices.
U.S. crude futures have strengthened compared with Brent as
the market adjusts to the idea the U.S. market will be less
glutted than previously believed.
The spread between WTI and Brent prices for nearby contracts
has shrunk to its narrowest since January as WTI prices have
firmed.
The most actively traded WTI contract is currently priced at
just $3.14 per barrel under Brent, down from a gap of almost $13
in March.
The contango in WTI futures has narrowed consistently over
the last month even as the contango in Brent continued to widen
(link.reuters.com/syj65w).
In contrast to Brent, WTI is firming across the entire
strip. As a result, WTI for delivery in the month of December
2016 is now priced at less than $5 under Brent (link.reuters.com/wyj65w).
The narrowing contango in WTI suggests most traders have
dismissed concerns about rising U.S. stockpiles or U.S. tank
farms running out of storage space.
ADJUSTMENT UNDERWAY
The adjustment in U.S. oil production is well underway but
the reaction in futures markets has far been muted.
Partly that is because much of the actual data on production
is available only with a lengthy delay (accurate national
figures are available only up to June and show only a relatively
marginal drop in output at that point).
Partly it is because the market has focused on production
from North Dakota, which publishes the most high-frequency data,
but where output has been more resilient than in other parts of
the country.
And partly it is because many traders and hedge fund
managers still dispute whether output is declining as much as
the EIA estimates and are waiting for stronger evidence before
changing their bearish stance.
Bearish traders and investors are focused more on the weekly
data on crude stocks rather than monthly production figures.
Hedge funds and other money managers still have an unusually
large concentration of short positions in the main NYMEX WTI
futures and options contracts (link.reuters.com/bak65w).
The next few months should provide much stronger evidence
for declining U.S. oil output which should dispel some of the
bearish sentiment.
The major statistical agencies (EIA, IEA and OPEC) are all
now predicting U.S. output will decline in the remainder of 2015
and 2016, as are major U.S. shale producers like EOG Resources.
If production declines as expected, and demand continues to
grow, it should gradually turn market sentiment and could put a
floor beneath WTI and Brent prices.
Both Brent and WTI could yet hit new lows if China's economy
goes into recession or the predicted slowdown in U.S. shale
production fails to materialise.
But in the absence of a fresh shock, the oil market appears
to be gradually adjusting to much lower prices, with a drop in
non-OPEC production and a pick-up in fuel consumption among the
advanced economies.
(Editing by William Hardy)