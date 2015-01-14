(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 14 U.S. crude production is set to
rise by another 300,000 barrels per day to a temporary peak in
May, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
before declining over the summer.
The forecast is contained in the latest edition of the EIA's
closely watched Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), released on
Tuesday (www.eia.gov/forecasts/steo/).
Most of the commentary on the STEO has focused on forecasts
for yearly average output, which the EIA sees climbing by
640,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2015 compared with 2014, and
then another 220,000 bpd in 2016.
But in a context where oil production rates are changing
rapidly, focusing on the annual averages gives a very misleading
picture of oil supply.
Production climbed from 8.02 million bpd in January 2014 to
an estimated 9.15 million bpd in December, so an "average"
figure of 8.67 million is not helpful in understanding the
impact of supply on market prices.
The monthly production forecasts contained in the STEO are
much more illuminating and tell a more nuanced story about the
outlook for U.S. oil production and prices over the next two
years.
STEO forecasts production will climb from 9.15 million bpd
in December 2014 to reach a temporary high of 9.47 million bpd
by May 2015 (link.reuters.com/dyz73w).
But the EIA expects output to fall through the summer months
to just 9.14 million bpd in September, essentially unchanged
from the start of the year, before growing slightly to end the
year on 9.24 million bpd.
This production profile is consistent with what is already
known about drilling, well completions and decline rates on
shale wells from other sources such as North Dakota's Department
of Mineral Resources.
The large backlog of wells drilled but not completed as a
result of record drilling in the first 10 months of 2014 should
be enough to keep production rising throughout the first few
months of 2015 as these wells are finished and put into
production.
But once the backlog is cleared, the reduced number of rigs
operating since the start of the year should mean fewer
completions from April or May onwards.
At that point, the decline rates on the existing stock of
wells should start to pull production lower. The EIA forecasts
that production will decline by 330,000 bpd between May and
September.
The forecast reduction is consistent with North Dakota's
projections for falling output by the middle of the year based
on reduced drilling rates and wellhead prices below breakeven
levels.
The EIA predicts output will rise again modestly in the
final three months of the year to end slightly higher than at
present.
However, the forecast is critically dependent on a fairly
substantial recovery in oil prices. STEO projects WTI prices
will rise to $51 a barrel in May and $67 by December (link.reuters.com/gyz73w).
Without that price rebound, the fall in output during the
second and third quarters is likely to be deeper and longer, and
the expected recovery by the end of the year might not
materialise.
STEO carefully notes the conditionality between prices,
drilling and production. "Many companies have begun redirecting
investment away from marginal exploration and research drilling
and focusing on core areas of major tight oil plays," it
explains.
"Oil prices remain high enough to support some development
drilling activity in 2015 in the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara,
and Permian Basin, albeit lower than previously forecast."
STEO goes on: "With projected WTI crude oil prices starting
to rise in the second half of 2015, drilling activity is
expected to increase again as companies take advantage of lower
costs for both leasing acreage and drilling services ...
However, this forecast remains particularly sensitive to actual
prices available at the wellhead."
This seems a reasonable forecast. Oil prices are already
below breakeven rates for many of the less mature shale plays as
well as peripheral parts of established plays like Bakken and
the Permian Basin. Drilling is slowing and will probably fall
below replacement levels in the next few months.
As output starts to plateau and then fall, incipient
production declines should steady prices and result in a modest
recovery, which will in turn help avert deeper falls in
production in the second half of the year.
The adjustment is likely to be very bumpy, however, not
least because of the lengthy information lags in the system,
intense uncertainty, and pressure on production companies to
conserve scarce cash.
But the basic production profile projected by the EIA looks
about right. More importantly, STEO has highlighted the critical
dependencies between breakeven rates, decline rates and fresh
drilling which will be the most important analytical challenge
for the oil market in 2015.
Without some rebound in prices, U.S. oil output will be
falling rapidly by the end of the year and finish 2015 below
current levels.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)