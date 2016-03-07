(Adds natural gas figures, well productivity report,
background)
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. shale oil production in
April is expected to chalk up the second-largest monthly decline
on record, and the sixth straight monthly decrease, a U.S.
government forecast released on Monday showed.
Total output is expected to fall by 106,000 barrels per day
to 4.87 million bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's (EIA) drilling productivity report. That would
be the second largest monthly drop after a record 121,000
bpd-decline in January 2015, based on data dating back to 2007.
Production from the Bakken Formation in North Dakota is
expected to fall 28,000 bpd, the fifth consecutive monthly drop,
while output from the Eagle Ford Formation is forecast to drop
58,000 bpd, the ninth consecutive monthly slide, the EIA said.
Production from the Permian Basin in West Texas is expected
to fall 4,000 bpd, the first decline since June, it added.
Global oil prices have slumped more than 70 percent in the
past 19 months, causing producers to hold back on capital
spending and focus on drilling in more cost-effective areas.
Oil production per rig rose to new records across the shale
plays, jumping 6 bpd in the Bakken, 10 bpd in the Eagle Ford and
6 bpd in the Permian.
Total natural gas output is expected to decline for a fifth
consecutive month in April to 46.3 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd), the lowest since July 2015, the EIA said. That would be
down almost 0.5 bcfd from March, making it the biggest monthly
decline since March 2013, it noted.
The biggest regional decline was expected to be in Eagle
Ford, down 0.2 bcfd from March to 6.3 bcfd in April, the lowest
level of output in the basin since April 2014, the EIA said.
In the Marcellus Formation, the biggest U.S. shale gas
field, in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, April output was
expected to decline by 0.1 bcfd from March to 17.3 bcfd. That
would be the second monthly decline in a row and the biggest
decline since July 2013.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai and Scott DiSavino; Editing by
Chris Reese and Richard Chang)