(Adds quote, background on price rout, details on milestones)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. crude oil production fell
for a third month in December due to declines in the biggest
shale-producing states, suggesting the 19-month price rout has
finally taken a toll on output, although the fall was offset by
a rise offshore.
Production nationwide in December fell 43,000 barrels per
day to 9.26 million bpd, the lowest figure since November 2014,
according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's petroleum supply monthly report on Monday.
In Texas, which is home to the Permian and Eagle Ford
basins, output fell by 65,000 bpd to 3.34 million bpd, the
biggest monthly decline since May 2015, putting production at
the lowest level since October 2014. North Dakota production
dropped by 27,000 bpd to 1.14 million bpd, the biggest monthly
decline since January 2015 and the lowest output since August
2014.
Gulf of Mexico output jumped 112,000 bpd in December after
falling by about 81,000 bpd in November.
In total, oil production rose by 722,000 bpd to 9.43 million
bpd in 2015 compared with a rise of 1.25 million bpd to 8.71
million bpd in 2014, the data showed.
The figures, though months behind, offer one of the most
closely monitored data sets by traders and analysts trying to
pinpoint the first signs of a pivotal bust in the six-year U.S.
shale boom.
With global oil prices hovering near a decade low
around $30 a barrel, many believe the output decline has already
begun. However, the pace of the drop is still unknown.
"The fall in U.S. shale production, particularly in Texas
and North Dakota, will continue to overshadow the growth in the
Gulf as shale production continues to fall at a steeper and
steeper pace in the months to come," said Michael Tran, director
of energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
The declines, however, may have been affected by extreme
weather conditions, including the warmest Alberta winter in 90
years and bursts of cold in Texas related to El Niño, experts
say.
Permian Basin producers like Apache Corp and
Occidental Petroleum Corp said earlier this month that
they suffered some production downtime due to severe weather.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan
Grebler)