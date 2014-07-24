OTTAWA, July 24 The Transportation Safety Board
of Canada welcomed on Thursday proposed U.S. regulations for
oil-by-rail tankers but cautioned of persistent danger until
tank cars built before 2011 stop carrying oil and other
flammable liquids.
The independent federal agency, which investigates accidents
and makes recommendations but has no regulatory power, assessed
U.S. proposals in April on enhanced tanker car standards and a
U.S. recommendation in May that railways avoid using old cars to
carry volatile Bakken crude.
It marked as "satisfactory in part" the U.S. response to its
recommendation that all DOT-111 cars carrying oil and other
flammable liquids meet enhanced protection standards. It said
until tankers meet or exceed what became known as CPC-1232
standards introduced in 2011, "the risk will remain."
