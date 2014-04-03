By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON, April 3
WASHINGTON, April 3 International rules for
handling the kind of oil-by-rail shipments involved in a recent
fiery derailments may need to be revised, the United States and
Canada said.
A U.N. panel for hazardous material this week said that it
accepted a request from the two countries to revisit rules that
govern shipping the kinds of fuel produced in energy patches
such as North Dakota's Bakken.
Specifically, the panel will examine whether rules for
shipping crude oil properly account for dangerous pressure and
volatile gases.
"Unprocessed crude oil may present unique hazards based on
the specific gas content, posing different hazards in
transport," the U.N. panel on transporting dangerous goods said
in a statement seen by Reuters.
