(Adds background, lawyer comment)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, April 3 International rules for
handling the kind of petroleum shipments involved in several
recent fiery derailments may need to be revised, the United
Nations said, in a move that could rattle the fast-growing
oil-by-rail sector.
A U.N. panel for shipping hazardous materials this week said
that it accepted a request from U.S. and Canadian experts to
revisit rules that govern shipping the kinds of fuel produced in
energy areas such as North Dakota's Bakken.
Specifically, the panel will examine whether rules for
shipping crude oil properly account for dangerous pressure and
volatile gases.
"Unprocessed crude oil may present unique hazards based on
the specific gas content, posing different hazards in
transport," the U.N. panel on transporting dangerous goods said
in a statement seen by Reuters.
Existing hazardous material rules envision a test for the
initial boiling point of crude oil and the liquid's flash point,
or the temperature at which it will combust with a spark.
But the rules do not require a test for pressure and the
panel will consider whether that is a blind spot in the
regulations that should be addressed.
U.S. and Canadian officials have been trying to understand
the potential dangers of oil-by-rail shipments since a 74-car
runaway train carrying Bakken crude exploded in Lac-Megantic,
Quebec, last July, killing 47 people.
"This is massive," said Lawrence Bierlein, a veteran
transportation lawyer in Washington.
"If it succeeds, this is going to change the definition of
flammable liquids in a way that is going to hit the oil industry
and many others."
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Ros Krasny, Bill Trott
and Meredith Mazzilli)