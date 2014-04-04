(recasts, adds background)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, April 3 A U.N. panel will examine
the rules for handling the kind of oil-by-rail shipments
involved in several recent fiery derailments in a move that
could rattle the fast-growing sector.
The U.N. panel for shipping hazardous materials said this
week it accepted a request from U.S. and Canadian experts to
revisit rules that govern shipping the kinds of fuel produced in
energy areas such as North Dakota's Bakken.
Specifically, the panel will examine whether rules for
shipping crude oil properly account for dangerous pressure and
volatile gases.
"Unprocessed crude oil may present unique hazards based on
the specific gas content, posing different hazards in
transport," the U.N. panel on transporting dangerous goods said
in a statement seen by Reuters.
Existing hazardous material rules envision a test for the
initial boiling point of crude oil and the liquid's flash point,
or the temperature at which it will combust with a spark.
But the rules do not require a test for pressure, and the
panel will consider whether that is a blind spot in the
regulations that should be addressed.
U.S. and Canadian officials have been trying to understand
the potential dangers of oil-by-rail shipments since a 74-car
runaway train carrying Bakken crude exploded in Lac-Megantic,
Quebec, last July, killing 47 people.
"This is massive," Lawrence Bierlein, a veteran
transportation lawyer in Washington, said of the move.
"If it succeeds, this is going to change the definition of
flammable liquids in a way that is going to hit the oil industry
and many others."
While every country writes its own rules for handling
hazardous materials, Bierlein said, the bedrock standard is set
by major economies under the umbrella of the United Nations.
Representatives from the United States and Canada are likely
to voice their concerns about oil-by-rail cargo when the U.N.
panel meets in Geneva in late June, he said.
It will likely take more than a year for representatives to
agree to any binding standards, but they could drastically
change the way much crude oil is handled on the tracks, industry
sources said.
