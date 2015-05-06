(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 6 U.S. refineries are running at
near-record levels to turn the glut of crude into gasoline and
other refined fuels ahead of the summer driving season.
U.S. refineries processed an average of 16.347 million
barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of almost 250,000
bpd compared with the previous week.
Crude processing was almost 1.2 million bpd higher than the
ten-year average for this point in the year and is just 280,000
bpd beneath its all-time record (link.reuters.com/cux64w).
Refineries would not normally process so much crude this
early in the year before the summer driving season gets underway
after Memorial Day at the end of May.
But cheap crude oil from North Dakota and other U.S.
locations, coupled with strong prices and demand for refined
fuels, has incentivised them to maximise production.
Crude oil stockpiles are more than 121 million barrels above
the average level for this time of year, but they fell by almost
3.9 million barrels last week, the first drawdown after 16
consecutive weeks of inventory rises.
Stockpiles of refined products are more modest though both
gasoline and especially propane stocks are high for the time of
year.
Gasoline stocks are almost 16 million barrels higher than
usual (around 7 percent) while distillate stocks are 13 million
barrels (11 percent) above the norm.
But it is the propane market which appears most severely
oversupplied, with stocks 31 million barrels higher than normal,
almost double the usual level for this time of year.
