WASHINGTON, April 30 The leading voice for the
refining sector on Thursday said it was not realistic for U.S.
regulators to expect existing oil train tankers to be retired
within five years, and sought a meeting with the National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
"The emphasis on tank car modifications through an overly
aggressive and infeasible retrofit schedule creates the
incorrect perception that tanks car improvements are the magic
remedy," Charles Drevna, the president of the American Fuel &
Petrochemical Manufacturers wrote.
On Friday, the U.S. Transportation Department and Transport
Canada are expected to outline a cross-border oil train safety
plan.
North Dakota's Bakken energy fields rely on oil trains to
reach distant refineries but several such shipments have
derailed in fiery mishaps in the last two years. Regulators have
struggled with how to make such cargo safer without cramping a
major source of domestic energy.
Drevna's letter urged regulators to consider other steps to
reduce accidents besides stronger railcars. For instance, he
said focusing more resources on track maintenance and repair
could help reduce accidents, as could taking steps to reduce
human error.
"When making safety recommendations for air transport, the
NTSB doesn't recommend that ... indestructible planes," the
letter said. "Instead, the focus is on preventing errors like
mid-air collisions, runway incursions and pilot error."
The NTSB is an independent federal agency that investigates
accidents and recommends safety improvements.
