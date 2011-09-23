* Process safety key issue in refinery contract talks
* Shell to lead oil cos in talks with Steelworkers
By Erwin Seba
DALLAS, Sept 23 The largest U.S. refinery
workers' union is prepared to strike for the first time in 32
years unless oil companies agree to step up safeguards by next
February, a top union official said on Friday.
In unusually blunt comments following a meeting to hammer
out the union's initial demands, Gary Beevers, international
vice president of the United Steelworkers and the senior
official dealing with refinery worker negotiations, said he was
bracing for a tough round of bargaining against a gloomy
economic backdrop.
Unlike the previous negotiations in early 2009, when unions
were wary of asking too much as the economy slowly emerged from
recession and a new Democratic president offered hope for the
future, workers are prepared to stand stronger this year.
"The thing that will weigh on my decision is whether we
achieve meaningful and enforceable health and safety
improvements," Beevers said. "If we don't, we won't be at
work."
A blast that killed seven people at Tesoro's Anacortes,
Washington, refinery last April sharpened criticism that
operators had sacrificed safety to improve financial returns. A
federal refinery inspection program yielded hundreds of
citations for failing to follow minimum safety standards.
The United Steelworkers union represents workers who
operate 64 percent of U.S. refining capacity.
Some of the nation's refiners have already begun preparing
for a possible work stoppage by training former workers and
supervisors to operate refining units, according to sources
familiar with operations at those plants.
Refiners have made similar preparations in previous
contract talks.
It has been a trying few years for refinery workers as some
U.S. operators close down plants where margins have been
crushed by slackening domestic demand.
The Steelworkers have also been getting ready since the
2009 talks, which ended in frustration as the industry refused
to agree on process safety standards, Beevers said.
"Yes, we're prepared," he said. "We've been preparing for
three years. We told the industry three years ago that we'd be
back. And they would see us every day, every month until we
ended up back at the bargaining table."
Over 300 union leaders met at a Dallas hotel this week to
lay out proposals which local USW unions must approve within 45
days before Beevers takes them to the bargaining table. The
local unions will also vote on whether to give Beevers
authority to lead a strike.
"We think a fight is senseless," he said. "We think it's
extremely unnecessary. We think it's going to hurt everybody
involved. All it would simply take to avoid a fight is for the
industry to say 'Yes, we agree. We want to partner with you to
make these refineries safer' and sit down and have that
discussion."
Shell Oil Co spokeswoman Jill Davis confirmed that
executives from Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) U.S. unit will
represent U.S. oil companies at the talks, which are expected
to begin in earnest in the new year.
She said the negotiators will strive to resolve issues
presented in what the union calls its National Oil Bargaining
Program to the satisfaction of both "management and the
union."
In addition to safety, the workers will seek a substantial
pay increase, Beevers said, but he declined to disclose
specific proposals under consideration.
Under the current three-year agreement, reached in 2009,
USW members have received an annual 3 percent pay raise, but
agreed to pay an increased share of their health care costs.
The 2006-2009 contract had higher annual pay increases, but
that agreement was reached when refining margins were running
at record highs.
"We have a number of things we want to talk about," Beevers
said. "Our goal is to stop the fires and the explosions and the
injuries and the deaths that we've been having."
