HOUSTON Nov 22 Layoffs will begin this month for construction workers on a southeast Texas refinery expansion project as the work nears completion, according to a local media report.

About 500 construction workers employed on the Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur, Texas, refinery expansion were told their jobs will end this month, according to a report on the Beaumont Enterprise website.

A total of 13,500 people have worked on the $5 billion project that will make the refinery the largest in the United States at 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the first quarter in 2012.

The refinery's current capacity is 285,000 bpd.

Motiva is a joint venture between Saudi Refining and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L).