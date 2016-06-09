By Timothy Gardner
FREEPORT, Texas, June 9 The United States boasts
the world's largest stash of emergency oil supplies, yet the
country's ability to influence global crude markets with
releases from that reserve has waned.
The Obama administration hopes to fix that problem with an
overhaul of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, and details
about its plans should be revealed in coming weeks.
The Energy Department is expected to send Congress a report
detailing a proposal to modernize the SPR, a string of
crude-filled underground salt caverns guarded by sharpshooters
in four remote locations on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.
The system holds 695 million barrels, or what the entire country
uses in about five weeks.
The North American oil boom, in which U.S. crude output has
risen to more than 9.4 million barrels per day in 2015 from more
than 5 million bpd in 2008, has reshaped the domestic oil market
and crimped the ability of the SPR to make speedy releases.
Many pipelines that once pushed SPR oil north to refineries,
such as the Seaway Pipeline linking the Gulf Coast to Oklahoma,
have been reversed to send oil produced in Canada and North
Dakota south to be processed.
A 2014 test sale of 5 million barrels of SPR oil showed
officials that the pipeline changes and aging infrastructure
have reduced the SPR's ability to speed oil to market at its
design rate of 4.4 million barrels per day.
Problems sending oil from the SPR were also revealed during
its last major release in 2011, when the United States sold 30
million barrels amid supply disruption in Libya during its civil
war.
Henry Kissinger pushed for the creation of the SPR in 1975,
when he was secretary of state, after the Arab oil embargo
caused gasoline price spikes and harmed the economy. Since then
upkeep has not been a priority.
"Maintenance has been deferred for so long it has gone from
low priority to high priority," said Kevin Book, energy policy
analyst at ClearView Energy Partners in Washington. "The failure
to maintain the SPR would be an abandonment of its role as a
crucial national security asset."
At least eight of the SPR's more than 60 caverns, created by
injecting water into salt formations and pumping out the
dissolved remains, have changed shape with the weight of the
crude over time and should be fixed, said John Shages, who ran
the SPR during the administrations of George W. Bush and Bill
Clinton.
President Barack Obama, who wrote Congress in April that SPR
infrastructure is "at the end of its design life," wants to sell
more than $375 million worth of SPR oil, or about 7.3 million
barrels at today's prices, in fiscal 2017, which starts in
October, to fund the overhaul. It would be the first of a series
of such sales, laid out late last year in a spending bill passed
by Congress totaling $2 billion by the end of fiscal 2020.
It remains to be seen exactly how the Obama administration
will approach the overhaul, and the next president, after she or
he takes over in January, may have different ideas. Energy
Secretary Ernest Moniz has indicated one priority, since
pipelines are clogged, is to build additional terminals and
docks at the SPR so more ships can move oil.
SPR oil could be shipped faster to the East Coast, or abroad
for the first time after Congress last year ended a 40-year ban
on U.S. crude exports.
Another option the Department of Energy has studied is
creating more oil product reserves that are closer to consumers
such as the East Coast gasoline reserve created after 2012's
Superstorm Sandy caused local shortages. The Southeast and
California could benefit from such reserves, but storing
gasoline is pricier than stashing crude, potentially boosting
the SPR's annual $200 million cost.
And some of the misshapen caverns could be shut permanently,
Shages said, since Congress has authorized other SPR sales from
2018 to 2025 that could eventually reduce crude stored at the
SPR by more than 20 percent.
MARKET INTERVENTION?
Moniz has been optimistic about the ability of the reserve
to prevent potential price spikes from harming the U.S. economy.
He said at an energy conference last year that the SPR could be
used in an "anticipatory" way to head off such spikes faster.
Others are not so sure.
"It's not necessarily clear that we want to unleash a new
realm of government intervention in oil markets, which could
potentially then lead to a whole other series of regulations on
when it happens and how it happens," said Carlos Pascual, who
was Obama's top energy diplomat until 2014 and is now vice
president for global energy issues at research provider IHS.
Still, a more nimble SPR, even if it holds less crude in
coming years, could help the U.S. maintain alliances with Europe
and other regions in a risky world where potential oil
disruptions in Nigeria, Venezuela and the Middle East threaten
markets.
Amy Myers Jaffe, director of the energy and sustainability
program at the University of California, Davis, said an
advantage of an overhaul would be helping allies deal with
potential shortages.
"It's an important arsenal in our strategic foreign policy
that's non-military," she said. "If we are not willing to help
our allies, why the hell would they help us?"
