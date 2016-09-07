(Adds quote from Senator Murkowski, link to report)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The Obama administration has
sent Congress a plan to modernize the country's emergency oil
reserve, a step that could set in motion a sale of about 8
million barrels from the stash later this year to help pay for
the revamp, the Energy Department said on Wednesday.
Under the $1.5-$2 billion revamp plan, three dedicated
marine terminals would be added to the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve (SPR), a string of 60 heavily-guarded underground
caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
Also, aging equipment for oil processing, firefighting and
security would be fixed or replaced at the SPR, which was last
updated in the late 1990s.
"This equipment today is near, at, or beyond the end of its
design life," the plan said. [bit.ly/2bToXHd
]
Congress created the SPR in 1975, after the Arab oil embargo
spiked oil prices and spurred shortage panics. It now holds 695
million barrels of crude, the amount the country burns in about
five weeks. It is the world's largest government-owned emergency
oil reserve.
Besides equipment corrosion from salt air breezes and heavy
downpours, this decade's U.S. oil boom has also been hard on the
ability of the reserve to speed oil to markets in the event of a
disruption. Production hikes in Texas and the
central United States have congested pipeline systems, making it
difficult for the SPR to release crude without shutting in
domestic output.
If left unaddressed, the problems could hurt the country's
ability to quickly meet international obligations to ship oil in
the event of a major global supply crisis, according to the
Energy Department review.
Congress would need to approve a series of oil sales worth
$2 billion from fiscal 2017 to 2020 to pay for the
modernization. Those would be in addition to 124 million barrels
in SPR sales from 2018 to 2025 Congress recently authorized to
pay for highway projects and balance the budget.
The Obama administration is eager to raise money to start
fixing the reserve after a roof collapsed at a tank in 2015 and
a water pipe burst this year. In April, President Barack Obama
requested from Congress $375 million in sales, more than 8
million barrels at current prices, in fiscal 2017.
Congress could approve that initial sale in a spending or
energy bill later this year.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican and the head of the
energy committee, has said she wants to see the plan before
supporting any sales for the revamp. Congress and the
administration should consider the plan carefully "before we
embark on any grand redesign of our energy security
architecture," she said in a release.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Alan Crosby)