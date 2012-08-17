WASHINGTON Aug 17 The White House confirmed on Friday that a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve was an option under consideration and said it was monitoring changes in global oil market prices.

"As we've said for some time, a release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an option that is on the table," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing.

Reuters reported on Thursday that U.S. officials were "dusting off old plans" for a potential release of oil reserves to dampen prices and prevent high energy costs from undermining sanctions against Iran.