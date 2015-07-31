(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Ernest Scheyder and Anna Driver
July 31 Weak oil prices shriveled
quarterly profit at Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp
on Friday, compelling both companies to rethink
operations and plan for what many expect to be a sustained
period of cheap crude.
Earnings at U.S. oil majors Exxon, which were the worst in a
decade, and Chevron missed analysts' expectations, adding to
concerns that perhaps executives had not acted quickly enough to
mitigate the impact of an over-50-percent drop in oil prices
since last summer.
The results highlight how smaller and more nimble U.S. shale
oil companies have slashed costs faster and more aggressively
than global majors. Some shale producers have cut back drilling
by 60 percent or more.
Evan Calio, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, said on
Exxon's earnings conference call that the oil giant appeared to
be less vocal than its peers about cutting costs.
Jeff Woodbury, Exxon's head of investor relations, responded
that the company was constantly focused on capital efficiency
and cost management.
Still, Exxon is sticking for now with its plans to spend $34
billion this year, although that figure has a downward bias
because of cost savings and efficiencies, Woodbury said.
Chevron also still plans to spend $35 billion this year, but
said it would spend less in 2016 and 2017 as several mega
projects come online.
CUTS AT EUROPEAN RIVALS
Exxon and Chevron's European peers such as Royal Dutch Shell
Plc have taken more aggressive action. BP Plc
cut its budget for the second time this year, while Shell said
it would lay off 6,500 workers.
Exxon's profit fell by more than half, with the biggest drop
in its exploration and production business, where earnings
slumped by nearly $6 billion
Chevron's profit plunged 90 percent, a starker drop and one
exacerbated by a $2.22 billion loss in its exploration and
production division.
Pat Yarrington, Chevron's chief financial officer, seeking
to head off complaints about cost management, said the company
had slashed about $3 billion in spending so far this year, and
wasn't done. Still, analysts peppered her throughout the
earnings call for details.
Though production grew at both companies, they missed the
estimates of many analysts who had expected the energy giants to
pump more.
Shares of both slumped more than 3 percent in afternoon
trading.
BRIGHT SPOT
To be sure, the two companies benefited from their refining
divisions, which make gasoline and other fuels.
Refining units tend to be far more profitable when oil
prices are low, providing Chevron and other integrated energy
companies with an internal hedge during times when core
operations, such as oil production, are weighed down by weak
prices.
Both companies stressed their ability to weather the price
doldrums and emerge stronger.
Chevron's Chief Executive John Watson, for instance, bluntly
described the results as "weak." He laid off 2 percent of its
staff earlier this week.
"I think in general the industry is putting a sharper pencil
to cost cutting," said Brian Youngberg, senior oil company
analyst at Edward Jones in St Louis. "I think they are realizing
the days of $100 a barrel (oil) are over."
Exxon also said Friday it would slow its share repurchase
program. The company purchased $1 billion of its own stock in
the second quarter, but expects to spend roughly half of that on
repurchases in the third quarter.
Chevron earlier this year scrapped its entire repurchase
program.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, N.D., and Anna
Driver in Houston; Editing by Terry Wade and Bernadette Baum)