By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK Feb 29
producers, $40 is the new $70.
Less than a year ago major shale firms were saying they
needed oil above $60 a barrel to produce more; now some say they
will settle for far less in deciding whether to crank up output
after the worst oil price crash in a generation.
Their latest comments highlight the industry's remarkable
resilience, but also serve as a warning to rivals and traders: a
retreat in U.S. oil production that would help ease global
oversupply and let prices recover may prove shorter than some
may have expected.
Continental Resources Inc, led by billionaire
wildcatter Harold Hamm, is prepared to increase capital spending
if U.S. crude reaches the low- to mid-$40s range,
allowing it to boost 2017 production by more than 10 percent,
chief financial official John Hart said last week.
Rival Whiting Petroleum Corp, the biggest producer
in North Dakota's Bakken formation, will stop fracking new wells
by the end of March, but would "consider completing some of
these wells" if oil reached $40 to $45 a barrel, Chairman and
CEO Jim Volker told analysts. Less than a year ago, when the
company was still in spending mode, Volker said it might deploy
more rigs if U.S. crude hit $70.
While the comments were couched with caution, they serve as
a reminder of how a dramatic decline in costs and rapid
efficiency gains have turned U.S. shale, initially seen by
rivals as a marginal, high cost sector, into a major player -
and a thorn in the side of big OPEC producers.
Nimble shale drillers are now helping mitigate the nearly
70-percent slide crude price rout by cutting back output, but
may also limit any rally by quickly turning up the spigots once
prices start recovering from current levels just above $30.
The threat of a shale rebound is "putting a cap on oil
prices," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC. "If
there's some bullish outlook for demand or the economy, they
will try to get ahead of the curve and increase production even
sooner."
Some producers have already began hedging future production,
with prices for 2017 oil trading at near $45 a barrel, which
could put a floor under any future production cuts.
GLOBAL AMBITIONS
While the worst oil downturn since the 1980s sounds the
death knell for scores of debt-laden shale producers, it has
also hastened the decline in costs of hydraulic fracturing and
improvements of the still-developing technology.
For example, Hess Corp., which pumps one of every 15
barrels of North Dakota crude, cut the cost of a new Bakken oil
well by 28 percent last year.
What once helped fatten margins is now key to survival in
what Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi described last week as the
"harsh" reality of a global market in which the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries is no longer willing to curb
its supplies to bolster prices.
While Deloitte auditing and consulting warns that a third of
U.S. oil producers may face bankruptcy, leading shale producers
say their ambitions go beyond just outrunning domestic rivals.
"It's no longer enough to be the low cost producer in U.S.
horizontal shale," Bill Thomas, chairman of EOG Resources Inc
, said on Friday. "EOG's goal is to be competitive,
low-cost oil producer in the global market."
Thomas did not say what price would spur EOG to boost output
this year, but said it had a "premium inventory" of 3,200 well
locations that can yield returns of 30 percent or more with oil
at $40.
Apache Corp, forecasts its output will drop by as
much as 11 percent this year, but said it would probably manage
to match 2015 North American production if oil averaged $45 this
year.
One reason shale producers can be so fleet-footed is the
record backlog of wells that have already been drilled but wait
to get fractured to keep oil trapped in shale rocks flowing.
There were 945 such wells in North Dakota, birthplace of the
U.S. shale boom in December, compared to 585 in mid-2014, when
prices peaked, according to the latest available data from the
Department of Mineral Resources. Their numbers are growing as
firms like Whiting keep drilling, but hold off with fracking.
Some warn that fracking the uncompleted wells can offer only
a short-term supply boost and a sustained increase would require
costly drilling of new wells and therefore higher prices.
"It's going to take a move up to $55 before we see anyone
plan new production," says Carl Larry, director of business
development for oil and gas at Frost & Sullivan.
To be sure, it is far from certain whether oil prices will
even reach $40 any time soon. Morgan Stanley and ANZ expect
average prices in the low $30s for the full year.
Some analysts also warn resuming drilling quickly may prove
hard after firms laid off thousands of workers and idled more
than three-quarters of their rigs since late 2014.
In fact, John Hess, chief executive of Hess Corp last week
took issue with labeling U.S. shale oil as a "swing producer."
Hess told Reuters in an interview that U.S. shale firms should
be rather considered as "short-cycle" producers, which might
need up to a year to stop or restart production.
And even scarred veterans of past boom-bust oil cycles are
not sure what will happen once prices start to recover - during
the last big upswing a decade ago, shale oil did not even exist.
"We are a little concerned that this time there is one
dynamic we've never had previously," said Darrell Hollek, vice
president of U.S. onshore at Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York
Jonathan Leff and Tomasz Janowski)