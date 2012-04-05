* Senator Cantwell drafting ban on some classes of investors
* More pressure on funds as gasoline prices rise-Greenberger
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. lawmakers should ban
commodity index funds and exchange-traded funds, a coalition of
consumer and public interest groups said on Thursday, blaming
the speculative investment vehicles for surging oil and gasoline
prices.
Gasoline prices have hit a record for this time of year,
renewing concerns about the flood of investment into commodities
first highlighted during the 2008 run-up in oil and food prices
to all-time highs.
Senator Maria Cantwell, known for urging crackdowns on
excessive speculation and energy price manipulation, is drafting
legislation that would ban passive investors from the market, a
spokesman confirmed. Details are not yet available.
Other Democratic lawmakers also are taking a close look at
whether and how the funds could be banned, said Michael
Greenberger, a law professor at the University of Maryland.
"You're not banning money that goes into production, you're
not banning money that creates market liquidity," said
Greenberger, a former official at the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, which regulates futures markets.
"You're banning gambling that has no productive value
whatsoever. When that argument becomes clear, there is every
chance that there will be bipartisan enthusiasm to stop the
casino-like atmosphere here," Greenberger told reporters on a
conference call organized by Americans for Financial Reform.
Greenberger made his arguments before House Democratic
Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democrats at a policy
hearing on Wednesday.
Academics and analysts have long sparred over whether the
$300 billion in institutional investment poured into commodity
markets during the past decade has been responsible for price
spikes.
After prices surged in 2008, lawmakers pushed the CFTC to
craft limits on the total number of speculative positions
traders can hold in commodities. The sweeping Dodd-Frank banking
regulations ultimately required those limits, but they have not
yet been implemented, as the CFTC continues to collect data and
finalize related regulations.
The financial industry has also challenged the Dodd-Frank
limits in court, seeking a preliminary injunction to block them.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio)