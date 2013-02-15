Feb 15 A collision involving a barge Thursday night resulted in an oil spill near Baton Rouge, Louisiana on the Mississippi River, the United States Coast Guard said on Friday.

The amount of oil spilled was unknown, but the accident was not large enough to cause the closure of the river, the Coast Guard said.

Vessels in the area have been directed to temporarily reduce speed, shippers in the area said.

(Reporting by Robert Campbell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)