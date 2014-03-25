HOUSTON, March 25 The U.S. Coast Guard said it
was preparing for the possible reopening on Tuesday of the
Houston Ship Channel, the waterway for tankers supplying more
than one-tenth of U.S. refining capacity that has been shut for
three days after an oil spill.
The Coast Guard said planes were to begin flying after
sunrise across Galveston Bay to determine the location of 4,000
barrels, or 168,000 gallons (636,000 liters), of heavy fuel oil
spilled after a Kirby Inland Marine oil barge and a
cargo ship collided on Saturday.
Coast Guard Capt. Brian Penoyer, commander of the cleanup,
has called the spill "significant." The Galveston Bay spill is
far smaller than 260,000 barrels, or 11 million gallons, of
crude oil released when the Exxon Valdez struck a reef in Prince
William Sound in 1989.
The Coast Guard also prepared decontamination and inspection
stations for ships entering and exiting the channel once it
reopens.
As of Tuesday morning, 54 deep-draft ships waited to enter
the channel headed to the port of Houston while 47 waited to
leave, according to the Coast Guard.
Another four ships waited to sail to Texas City, Texas,
where refineries and petrochemical plants are also located. One
ship was waiting to exit Texas City. Five ships were also
waiting to sail to Galveston.
Since the channel was shut, the nation's second largest
refinery, Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,500-barrel-per-day
(bpd) facility in Baytown, Texas, on the east side of Houston,
has had to cut production.
