WASHINGTON Feb 28 The United States is considering a release of oil from its strategic reserves as one way to try to moderate the surging price of gasoline, Energy Secretary Steven Chu told reporters on Tuesday.

No final decision has been made on releasing oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Chu said, noting the reserves are intended to be used during times of oil supply disruptions, such as those in Libya in 2011.

"We're very concerned about what's happening in Iran. So we're working with the IEA," Chu said outside a hearing on Capitol Hill.

The U.S. government is working with the International Energy Agency to monitor global oil supplies and demand, an Energy Department spokeswoman clarified.

"The Secretary was not implying that we are working specifically with the IEA on a potential release from the SPR," said Jen Stutsman, a spokeswoman for Chu. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)