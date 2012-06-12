* Hamm-would cut drilling by a 1/3 if breaks lost in reform
* Harvard economist-look at energy tax based on enviro cost
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 12 Ending a tax break that lets
oil companies quickly deduct labor and other drilling costs
would be a devastating hit on the country's booming energy
sector, a top energy adviser to Republican Mitt Romney's
presidential campaign told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Harold Hamm, the Oklahoma billionaire who runs Continental
Resources Inc told the Senate Finance Committee that his
company would have to cut a third of its drilling if the
industry lost the "intangible drilling costs" break when
Congress overhauls the U.S. tax code.
"We could stop this energy renaissance. We certainly do not
want to do that," Hamm told lawmakers at a hearing on tax reform
and energy policy.
The hearing was part of a series that Max Baucus, a moderate
Democrat from Montana, has been holding for more than a year as
lawmakers gear up for tax code reforms after the November 2012
elections.
Hamm, a pioneer in using new hydraulic fracturing technology
often referred to as "fracking" to open up vast domestic
supplies of oil and natural gas, said his comments did not
reflect the policy of Continental Resources or the Romney
campaign.
"I'm not here on behalf of the Romney campaign," he said.
Tax breaks for the booming oil and gas sector have attracted
political scrutiny ahead of the November elections and with high
gasoline costs.
President Barack Obama has proposed ending tax breaks for
the industry's largest players, like Exxon Mobil and
Chevron.
ENERGY TAX "OPPORTUNITY"-ECONOMIST
A Harvard University economist told lawmakers that tax
reform provides an "opportunity" to create a new tax on fossil
fuel use that would reflect the health costs of pollution from
coal plants and oil used for fuel.
"In order to have a truly level playing field, we need to
recognize the environmental hidden costs associated with the
combustion of fossil fuels," Dale Jorgenson said.
The tax could raise total revenues of 1.5 percent of gross
domestic product, he said.
Reflecting data on health costs from fossil fuel use, the
tax would fall hardest on coal at $108 per short ton and oil, at
$16.30 per barrel, Jorgenson said.
"You probably don't want to introduce it - not before
November," quipped Don Nickles, a former Oklahoma senator whose
lobby firm's clients include Exxon and Anadarko Petroleum
.
Nickles, who is on the board of Chesapeake Energy Corp
, told reporters the United States has a competitive
advantage over many other countries that could be put at risk
with energy consumption taxes.
"I just don't see that happening. It's not ready for
prime-time," he told reporters, noting a consumption tax would
be unlikely to gain enough support in Congress.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)