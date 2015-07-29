By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D., July 29
WILLISTON, N.D., July 29 U.S. oil companies,
under renewed pressure from falling crude prices, are
increasingly tweaking and mixing fracking technologies as they
scramble to squeeze more out of wells and eke out profits after
rounds of cost-cutting.
Shale oil firms need the experiments to payoff now more so
than before given that oil prices have resumed their slide to
trade around $49 per barrel this week from $60 a few months ago.
Quarterly earnings - and the reams of data that accompany
them - throughout the next few weeks will offer Wall Street the
first opportunity to assess those efforts and pick potential
winners and losers.
When oil fetched $100 a barrel and profits were fatter, most
companies followed a similar script. Now, many try to go their
own way in a race to bring down the price level at which
production remains profitable.
Noting the new trend, CapitalOne Securities said in a recent
note to clients that mixing up well completion techniques could
result in "a step-change in well performance."
For example, Continental Resources Inc is blending
so-called plug and perforate well completion techniques with a
"sliding sleeve" approach, betting that gains in oil volumes
will outstrip additional costs of using more than one
technology.
Effectively, Continental divides a well into 30 or more
sections, plugging off some and fracking others. For other parts
of the well it uses a "sleeve," a steel device that moves
through the well and isolates small sections of a well at a time
to be fracked.
The approach has lifted initial production rates as much as
50 percent compared with nearby wells where standard procedures
using just one method were applied, Continental president Jack
Stark told investors two months ago. Stark will address Wall
Street analysts again on August 6 with an update on the new
approach. The company is expected to report a 95 percent drop in
quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
To be sure, it will take months to fully assess the
effectiveness of mixing and matching techniques across dozens of
wells, though initial production rates, which get reported to
state regulators, will offer a first glimpse.
Wells are fracked by injecting a slurry of water, chemicals
and sand at high pressure down holes to crack rock and release
hydrocarbons. The technology, known for decades, has made big
strides in the past six years when shale oil companies developed
horizontal drilling that made oilfields more accessible.
Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil
producer, since this spring has experimented with pumping twice
as much sand into a well during fracking as usual and has found
it can boost output by as much as 40 percent.
The Denver-based company, which is expected to barely eke
out a profit when it reports quarterly results on Wednesday, was
so encouraged by the output rise that earlier this month it
increased its 2015 budget by 15 percent to $2.3 billion to
finish more wells this year.
Meanwhile, Hess Corp has opted to stick with just
the cheaper "sliding sleeve" technique. Data from state oil
regulators show that Hess has some of the most productive wells
in North Dakota.
"I want to preserve that efficacy I have with sliding
sleeve," Gerbert Schoonman, vice president in charge of Hess
operations in North Dakota's Bakken shale oil formation, told
Reuters.
By contrast, Exxon Mobil subsidiary XTO Energy has
chosen to continue to use "plug and perforate" in some areas and
"sliding sleeve" in others, and not mix them up. Exxon is
expected to report a nearly 50 percent drop in quarterly profit
on Friday.
"We're trying to see what process works best in each part of
the Bakken," Tim McIlwain, XTO's operations chief, said in an
interview.
Statoil is even looking beyond fracking designs.
The Norwegian company is investigating whether artificial
proppant shaped like the letter "X" could prove to be more
effective at holding open cracks in shale rock than sand or
ceramic balls.
The technology, which is still being tested, came from a
competition for scientists Statoil held earlier this year with
General Electric Co to find new styles of proppant.
"You can get more diameter out of the 'X' with less material
than you could if it were a sphere of a sand grain," said Gene
Bock, Statoil's North Dakota operations chief.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Tomasz
Janowski)