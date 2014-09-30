By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Scrapping old tank cars or
testing oil train cargoes will not prevent disaster, U.S. oil
industry leaders said on Tuesday, arguing that imposing such
steps will damage the economy without improving safety.
Officials aim to prevent train mishaps such as the fiery
catastrophe in Lac Megantic, Quebec last year when a shipment
from North Dakota's Bakken energy patch jumped the tracks and
exploded, killing 47 people.
The U.S. Department of Transportation set a Tuesday deadline
for industry, communities near rail lines, and other
stakeholders to weigh in on a broad safety plan it outlined in
July.
In some states where oil train shipments have risen,
officials want stringent measures: bulkier tank cars, frequent
tests of fuel volatility, slower speeds and new controls on the
largest batches of crude oil on the tracks.
But such measures will surely drive costs higher and do
little to improve safety, oil and refining industry leaders say.
Checking crude oil deliveries for explosive gas vapor, for
instance, "is unnecessary, unduly proscriptive and burdensome,"
according to the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers,
the leading voice for the refining sector.
About 70 percent of the roughly 1 million barrels per day of
crude produced in North Dakota is transported by rail so a
demand to quickly retool or retire the U.S. fleet of roughly
90,000 tank cars would stifle transit, industry leaders said.
A three-year phase out program contemplated by the
Transportation Department could weigh on the economy "because
you can't get enough cars to continue moving the product," said
Jack Gerard, the president of the American Petroleum Institute.
As they write the fine print of the proposal, officials will
settle questions of safety that will shape the oil train sector
for years to come.
Many safety advocates want tank cars to have a 9/16th-inch
(1.4-cm) shell - in line with tankers hauling propane on the
tracks.
The Association of American Railroads and API, though, agree
that a half-inch-thick (1.3 cm) tank car shell is sufficient.
The final safety proposal will also settle questions of oil
train speeds, routes and whether advanced braking systems will
be required for such cargos.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx has said he hopes to
have the proposal done by the end of the year.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Marguerita Choy)