(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 7 Bakken crude is no more dangerous
than other light sweet crudes and poses no greater risk when
transported by rail, according to a report prepared for the
North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC), which represents oil
producers and shippers in the state.
The NDPC report, written by engineering consultants Turner,
Mason and Company, and based on laboratory tests conducted by
the international inspection firm SGS, counters charges that
Bakken is unusually dangerous and pushes back against assertions
by U.S. government regulators that the oil is so uniquely
dangerous that it requires special safety measures.
The report rejects an allegation by the U.S. government that
Bakken oil is more volatile than most other crudes and faults
regulators for what it calls a failure to provide evidence
before making such a sweeping statement. It rejects views that
Bakken is unsuitable to be carried in Class 111 tank cars, which
have been implicated in a recent spate of fiery derailments.
But the report agrees with regulators in recommending that
Bakken crude be classified and placarded as high risk (Packing
Group I) rather than medium or low risk (Packing Groups II and
III) flammable liquids under federal regulations governing the
transport of hazardous materials.
It also accepts that "no rail car is designed to always
withstand the full force of a high-speed train derailment; and
once containment is breached during such an event, there are
countless ignition sources" that can cause a devastating fire.
In doing so, the report implicitly acknowledges the government's
case for insisting on a new design for future tank cars and
retrofitting old ones to reduce the probability of spills.
The investigations and regulations concerning Bakken crude
and rail car safety launched since the devastating train fire at
Lac-Megantic in July 2013 have strained relations between oil
producers and shippers on the one hand and the railroads and the
governments of the United States and Canada on the other.
"The industry supports regulations that are implemented
through scientific investigation and factual basis, not
implemented emotionally," the NDPC report says acidly. But
despite the undoubted ill-feeling that exists between the oil
industry and transportation safety regulators, there is now a
substantial amount of agreement on the way forward.
The industry and regulators agree on (1) the need for
careful handling of the oil before shipment; (2) testing of the
oil on each crude-carrying unit train to ensure it falls within
acceptable safety limits; and (3) shipping all cargoes in the
highest-risk Packing Group I category and therefore subjecting
them to the most stringent safety restrictions.
CRUDE ASSAY
"The North Dakota Petroleum Council Study on Bakken Crude
Properties," presented to state regulators on Wednesday, is
based on an analysis of around 150 samples collected from seven
rail sites and 15 wells during March and April and says it is
"the most thorough and comprehensive study of crude quality from
a tight oil production basin to date".
Samples were tested by SGS, an independent testing firm, for
gravity, sulphur and various measures of volatility - including
vapour pressure, initial boiling point, flash point and
proportion of light ends such as ethane, propane and butane.
"Bakken crude is a light sweet crude with an API gravity
between 40 and 43 degrees and a sulphur content of less than 0.2
percent by weight," according to the report. "As such it is
similar to many other light sweet crude oils produced and
transported in the United States."
Bakken is at the lighter end of crude grades deliverable
against the NYMEX WTI light sweet contract. It is slightly
lighter than Brent (37-39 degrees) and Louisiana Light Sweet
(36-40 degrees) but much heavier than Eagle Ford (48 degrees)
and Eagle Ford Light (59 degrees).
Test results put Bakken's vapour pressure at around 11
pounds per square inch - well below the limit of 43.5 psi for
flammable liquids prescribed by the hazmat regulations, and far
below the 100 psi design threshold of Class 111 tank cars.
By volume, Bakken contains about 5 percent light ends such
as ethane, propane and butane, which can come out of solution
and form explosive gases. But the light ends content is in line
with other light crudes, suggesting Bakken is no more volatile
than other domestic and international crude oils.
For classifying crude under the hazmat regulations, however,
the two most important tests are flash point and initial boiling
point.
The tests found the flash point for all the samples was
below 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius), so Bakken
cannot be classified in the lowest-risk Packing Group III.
The initial boiling point of the samples averaged 100
degrees Fahrenheit (which is just in Packing Group II). But many
of the readings were around the 95-degree threshold that divides
Packing Group II (medium risk) from Packing Group I (highest
risk).
To err on the safe side, the report recommends all crude
cargoes be classified as PG I even where test results indicate
they could be placarded as PG II.
The test results confirm that the areas of disagreement with
regulators are much narrower than is often thought.
U.S. and Canadian regulators and accident investigators
complained that some cargoes had been placarded as Packing Group
III (which everyone accepts is clearly wrong).
The only real dispute is whether tank cars carrying Bakken
should be correctly placarded as Packing Group II or Packing
Group I.
Everyone accepts the judgement is a fine one, but it is
safest to classify cargoes as PG I, if only to remind shippers
and railroads of the dangers posed by oil trains and warn
emergency responders of the seriousness of the potential fire
hazard.
STATISTICAL ILLUSION
The NDPC report takes great exception to a statement in a
recent federal government rulemaking which observed Bakken oil
"is more volatile than most other types of crude" without
providing comparative data.
But even here, the difference is less than it seems. Bakken
is no more volatile than other types of light crude, but of
course it is considerably more volatile than medium or heavy
crudes.
Therein lies the problem. "Bakken is moved by rail, pipeline
and truck, and has been for decades," the report notes. "In the
last few years, crude-by-rail has increased rapidly as
production has topped 1 million barrels per day, and as such the
opportunities for incidents to occur have increased."
Bakken has not become more dangerous. But when U.S.
railroads were hauling only small quantities of crude, much of
it medium or heavy grades, the number of light oil cargoes was
too low for the full risks to be apparent. Now the number of
light crude cargoes has increased by several orders of
magnitude, the true riskiness of carrying it in old tank cars
has been revealed.
In a sense, the industry and regulators are both correct.
The North Dakota Petroleum Council is right to insist there is
no reason to single out Bakken as especially dangerous, at least
compared with other light oils. But the federal government is
also right to say the emerging risks are unacceptable and new
tank cars must be introduced to minimise the threat of spills.
The safest crude is the one that remains locked away in the
tank car, even if the tank comes off the tracks.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)