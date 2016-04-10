BRIEF-Belo Sun receives interim suspension order for Volta Grande Project
April 10 TransCanada Corp said it aims to restart the 590,000- barrel-per-day Keystone crude pipeline by Sunday, after it received American authorization the previous day to do so at reduced pressure.
The pipeline, which delivers light and heavy crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing, Oklahoma, and Illinois, was shut on April 2 after a potential leak was discovered in South Dakota. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.0 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.