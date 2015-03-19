By Ernest Scheyder and Andrew Cullen
WILLISTON, N.D., March 19
WILLISTON, N.D., March 19 Like so many before
them, Terra Green and Jeff Williamson came to North Dakota's oil
country seeking a better life.
They just came too late.
Itinerant, unskilled workers could as recently as last
spring show up in the No. 2 U.S. oil producing state and vie for
salaries north of $100,000 per year with guaranteed housing.
Halliburton Co, CalFrac Well Services Ltd and
others needed brute labor to help coax oil from the state's
Bakken oil formation, considered one of the largest in the
world.
Yet the more-than 60 percent drop in oil prices
since last summer has changed that. Extracting oil
from the Bakken is now far less profitable. Some companies in
North Dakota are laying off staff and curtailing housing perks.
Those still hiring are demanding specialized skills, including
tractor-trailer driving licenses, pipeline experience or pump
mechanic know-how.
In short: none of the skills Green or Williamson have.
"Every day was trying to figure out what we were going to do
about the next day," said the 21-year old Williamson, a skinny,
goateed man who arrived in Williston, capital of the state's oil
boom, with Green in mid-January. "As the weeks went on, I was
feeling disappointed in North Dakota, because the work wasn't
there like it used to be."
While private and public social services have never been the
region's strong suit - there are only 10 beds available at a
church-run shelter - cheap oil and the rapidly evolving
employment demands have exacerbated the plight of would-be
workers who show up on Williston's doorstep.
This despite the best efforts of state and local officials
to warn that jobs, housing and other necessities should be
arranged before setting foot in the Bakken.
"There remains this stubborn unwillingness to look beyond
the big-dollar and take something less flashy until you can find
that higher-paying job," said Lois Reierson, director of
Williams County Social Services in Williston
Indeed, many hope to strike black gold, as oil is commonly
called.
"I was in a lower class before I came to Williston and I was
looking forward to being in a higher class," said Green, 19.
Bad luck seemed to follow them.
Williamson's truck broke down just outside of Williston,
forcing him to sell it for spare parts. That left no place to
sleep, and the two of them hopped between an acquaintance's
motor home, a motel and then back to the motor home.
Reierson's office provides food vouchers, Medicaid and child
care assistance, funded by a combination of local, state and
federal grants. The social service office also runs a general
assistance program that funds up to $1,000 in urgent medical
costs or, alternatively, burial fees. But many of the offerings
are geared toward young families, not necessarily the transient.
A day labor office was able to find Green and Williamson odd
jobs here and there: construction; moving furniture. Nothing
solid.
"Many of the jobs that we're hiring for are going to oil
workers who are laid off, because at least they have the
experience in this region," said Kyle Tennessen, who runs the
Williston Command Center branch, a temporary job agency that
Green and Williamson staked out almost daily.
Yet out of despair sprung a bit of hope: After arriving in
Williston as friends, Green and Williamson fell in love. They
married at the local courthouse. They planned a life together.
But the cold realities of a changed economy soon tore them
apart. After four weeks in Williston neither could find a
full-time job. Green, using a voucher from the Salvation Army,
took a bus back to Oregon.
Williamson followed a few days later.
They soon separated.
"In Williston, I was taking a risk and not knowing what
would happen," Green said, wistfully. "We knew we had a
connection, but it was too early."
