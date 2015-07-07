(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 7 Why is there such good data about
oil in the United States but such poor data about everywhere
else?
Accurate information is essential for good decision-making,
so it is remarkable how little reliable and timely data exists
about the production and consumption of crude oil and refined
fuels outside the United States.
The situation in the other advanced economies, not to
mention emerging markets, is mostly guesswork.
The result is that oil analysts cannot even agree on
production and consumption yesterday and today, let alone
predict what will happen tomorrow.
And because the best and most readily accessible data is for
the United States, the market puts excessive emphasis on what
happens there and neglects developments elsewhere.
The obsession with weekly rig counts, production estimates
and crude inventories in the United States as a sign of wider
supply-demand trends in the oil market has been a case in point.
But as long as U.S. data is more accurate, detailed and
timely than the numbers for other countries, this example of
"availability bias" is set to continue.
ENERGY CRISIS
Some U.S. data comes from private companies such as Baker
Hughes, which inherited the decades-old rig count from the
Hughes Tool Company, but most is produced by the federal
government.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the independent
statistical and analysis arm of the Department of Energy,
provides by far the best data on oil and other energy markets
anywhere in the world.
The EIA's magnificent data collection and publication effort
was born amid bitter recriminations about the federal
government's failure to foresee the energy shortages of the
1970s.
In early 1974, just months after Arab countries embargoed
oil exports to the United States, more U.S. voters blamed oil
companies and their own government for shortages and price rises
than the oil exporters.
"The real trouble in the energy crisis is that the
government does not seem to know how serious the shortage will
be", according to 53 percent of those questioned in one survey
conducted in February 1974.
Widespread suspicions arose that oil and gas companies were
exacerbating the crisis by deliberately withholding production
to drive prices higher.
Even as late as 1979, more people were blaming high prices
on companies deliberately withholding oil and gas production (65
percent) and refusing to drill wells unless prices were raised
(61 percent) than OPEC (59 percent).
"Neither industry nor government had given the public
advanced warning of energy shortages. Even after they occurred,
there seemed to be no clear explanations or comprehensible
data," historian Richard Vietor wrote later about the confusion
and conspiracy theories ("Energy Policy in America", 1984).
Reputable publications including Newsweek, Time and the
Washington Post were filled with articles suggesting domestic
oil and gas producers were colluding with the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries to engineer shortages and
raise prices.
"The news media only added to the confusion. Mistrust
abounded as to the reality of the crisis and its causes," Vietor
concluded.
Conspiracy theories flourished because it turned out the
government relied almost exclusively on the oil and gas
industries for information on the state of production and
reserves.
"In terms of getting the facts in the energy area, the
federal government has completely delegated their responsibility
to the oil industry," complained the chairman of a congressional
committee. "This deplorable situation has to end."
Senior officials from the administration testified they were
satisfied with data they received from the National Petroleum
Council, the American Petroleum Institute, the American Gas
Association and other industry associations, but Congress was
adamant the government needed its own independent information.
"The American people want to know if there is an oil
shortage. The American people want to know if there are oil
tankers anchored offshore waiting for a price increase or
available storage before they unload. The American people want
to know whether major oil companies are sitting on shut-in wells
and hoarding production in hidden tanks and at abandoned service
stations," Senator Henry "Scoop" Jackson demanded to know.
Jackson chaired the powerful Senate Permanent Subcommittee
on Investigations and turned the heat up on the industry.
"The American people want to know why oil companies are
making soaring profits. The American people want to know if this
so-called energy crisis is only a pretext, a cover ... to raise
prices, to repeal environmental laws and to force the adoption
of new tax subsidies," Jackson wondered in January 1974.
DATA DEMAND
Between 1973 and 1975, at least 25 of the 39 permanent
congressional committees then in existence held hearings into
some aspect of the energy crisis.
The recurrent theme through the 1970s was the need for
better data. Congress published reports on everything from
"Conflicting information on fuel shortages" (1974) and "Energy
data requirements of the federal government" (1974) to "Energy
information shortcomings and the gasoline shortage" (1979).
From this was born the most ambitious and comprehensive
effort ever undertaken by any country in times of peace to
collect detailed information on the production, processing,
distribution and consumption of energy.
The Federal Energy Administration Act, enacted in May 1974
when memories of the crisis were still sharp, established a post
of federal energy administrator and endowed it with sweeping
powers to take such actions as necessary "to assure that
adequate provision is made to meet the energy needs of the
nation" (Public Law 93-275).
The administrator was empowered to "collect, evaluate,
assemble, and analyze energy information on reserves,
production, demand and related economic data" (section 5(b)(9)).
"All persons owning or operating facilities or business
premises who are engaged in any phase of energy supply or major
energy consumption shall make available to the administrator
such information and periodic reports, records, documents and
other data ... as the administrator may prescribe by regulation
or order", the law stipulated (section 13(b)).
In case that was insufficient, the law gave the
administrator power to issue compulsory surveys and
questionnaires, conduct physical examinations of plants and
subpoena evidence (sections 13(c)-(e)).
AVAILABILITY BIAS
The Federal Energy Administration was subsequently
reorganised and its information-gathering powers assigned to a
new Energy Information Administration within the Department of
Energy. But the sweeping powers conferred at the height of the
energy crisis remain the basis for the agency's unrivalled
collection and analysis efforts to the present day.
In 1995, the agency became the first component of the Energy
Department to launch its own website. It now has more than 1.5
million visitors to its website every month and over 200,000 web
pages ("EIA celebrates 20 years on the Internet", June 30,
2015).
The problem is that no other country provides anything like
the same quality and depth of information about its energy
industries.
Other advanced economies such as Britain, Germany and
Australia provide data that is less comprehensive and far less
timely, often on websites that are byzantine in their
complexity.
In the case of emerging markets like China and Saudi Arabia,
the data is either missing or considered a state secret.
With emerging markets accounting for more than half of
global oil demand for the first time in 2013 and 2014, most of
the oil market is now opaque.
Inevitably, analysts, traders, investors and journalists
tend to focus on the most readily available information and then
extrapolate to the rest of the market, a variant on the data
availability bias identified by behavioural economists.
Congress's preoccupation with data in the 1970s explains why
we have such rich information about what is happening in the
United States.
But it has created an enormous distortion. Better data on
the rest of the world and especially emerging markets must be
the top priority if policymakers want energy markets to operate
more smoothly.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)