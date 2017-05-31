(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2sd4syJ
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2qF8Ap6
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2ravHeF
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/2qFlMKI
* Chart 5: tmsnrt.rs/2sdCJhB
By John Kemp
LONDON, May 31 U.S. exploration and production
companies have hired an extra 400 rigs to target oil-bearing
formations since the end of May 2016, according to oilfield
services company Baker Hughes.
The number of active oil-directed rigs has more than doubled
over the last year, from 316 to 722, in one of the most
remarkable recoveries on record, coming after one of the deepest
slumps during the previous two years.
But the recovery in oil prices has stalled since February
and prices are now no higher than they were a year ago.
Experience indicates the rig count will stop rising within a few
months (tmsnrt.rs/2sd4syJ).
The active rig count is likely to peak in June or July
unless the price of benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude starts rising again above $50 per barrel.
Drilling activity and WTI prices each exhibit a pronounced
cycle and are closely correlated (tmsnrt.rs/2qF8Ap6).
Price changes typically lead changes in the number of rigs
employed, with an average lag of between 16 and 22 weeks (tmsnrt.rs/2ravHeF).
In 2014, oil prices turned lower in the middle of June and
the rig count started to fall 16 weeks later, in mid-October.
In 2016, prices turned higher from the middle of January and
the rig count began to recover 19 weeks later, from the end of
May (tmsnrt.rs/2qFlMKI).
But prices stopped rising in late February 2017 and have
since drifted sideways or slightly lower, which suggests the rig
count is likely to peak between mid-June and the end of July.
In recent weeks, exploration and production companies have
added rigs at a slower pace than earlier in the year, which
could be a sign that drilling is already starting to level off.
Baker Hughes reports that an average of six oil rigs
were added each week in May, down from more than 13 per week in
March (tmsnrt.rs/2sdCJhB).
Prominent shale producers have told investors they can drill
new oil wells profitably at prices well below the current level
of almost $50 a barrel.
But further increases in the rig count are likely to require
a further increase in prices to make them sufficiently
attractive.
The most efficient and powerful rigs have already been
called back into service and are drilling on the most productive
and low-risk sweet spots in the best shale plays.
If more rigs are added, they are likely to be older, less
powerful and less efficient, and will be drilling less
productive and riskier wells in areas that are less well known.
The remaining rigs are more likely to remain stacked, or be
deployed drilling for gas instead, if prices stay below $50.
However, shale oil production is likely to keep rising
through the end of 2017, even if the rig count stabilises in the
next few months.
There is an average lag of six months between the spudding
of a new well and oil starting to flow (“U.S. oil output poses
awkward forecasting problem for OPEC”, Reuters, March 6).
So the resurgence of oil drilling in the second half of 2016
and the first half of 2017 should ensure shale output continues
rising into at least the start of 2018.
Drilling costs will also continue rising because they tend
to follow changes in the rig count with a lag of two to three
months (“Drilling costs rise as U.S. oil and gas activity picks
up”, Reuters, April 26).
During the recent downturn, many drilling firms were forced
to agree fixed-price contracts that will keep drilling costs
contained for much of 2017.
But drilling prices are likely to adjust upwards in late
2017 and through 2018 as those fixed-price contracts expire.
And any extra rigs hired in the second half of 2017 will
have to pay higher rates to reflect the strengthening rig
market.
Baker Hughes told investors in April it believed the U.S.
oilfield services market was "on the cusp of a broader pricing
recovery".
Unless WTI starts appreciating, the combination of higher
drilling costs and stalling or lower oil prices is set to
moderate the drilling boom and growth in U.S. oil output later
in 2017 and especially in 2018.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)