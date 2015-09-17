(Adds details on amendment to woo Democrats, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 A bill to repeal the
40-year-old ban on U.S. oil exports easily passed the energy
panel in the House of Representatives on Thursday, but the
measure faces an uphill battle in the Senate.
The legislation, which passed 31 to 19, is expected to be
passed by the full House in coming weeks.
But the bill is not backed by President Barack Obama. The
White House said on Wednesday that oil export decisions are made
by the Commerce Department.
And a similar bill in the Senate faces an uncertain future
because backers need the support of several Democrats to ensure
its passage.
Ahead of the vote, Representative Fred Upton, a Michigan
Republican and the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce
Committee, cited studies that say freeing exports may lower
gasoline prices. He said eliminating the ban would help allies
in Europe dependent on Russia for much of their crude.
The domestic oil boom of the last six years has "flipped the
script" on the need for the trade restriction, Upton said.
Congress passed the ban after the 1973 Arab oil embargo led
to fears of petroleum shortages.
But thanks to fracking, horizontal drilling and other
advanced techniques, the United States now vies with Russia and
Saudi Arabia for the spot of the world's top oil producer.
Democrats who voted against the bill said they were
concerned about the environmental consequences of increased
domestic oil drilling and the possible loss of jobs at
refineries and in shipbuilding.
Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the panel, said the bill
was "completely unnecessary" because Obama already has the
authority to remove restrictions on crude oil exports.
In addition, several Democrats said they worried the measure
would give U.S. officials the power to weaken the nearly
100-year-old Jones Act, a law that requires the use of
U.S.-flagged and crewed ships on shipments between domestic
ports, or to prohibit the closure of a port for national
security reasons.
The only amendment to the bill the panel adopted was offered
by Representative Gene Green of Texas, one of three Democrats
who supported the bill. It allows the president to halt exports
when it is not in the country's best interest, and was seen as
an effort to gain more Democratic support for the bill,
including Obama's.
Kevin Book, energy policy analyst at ClearView Energy
Partners, put the chances of the bill's passage this year by
Congress at 15 percent, due to increased partisanship, and a
narrow window of opportunity ahead of the 2016 elections.
