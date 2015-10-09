WASHINGTON Oct 9 The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday to overturn the 40-year-old ban on oil exports, but the measure did not get enough support to overturn any veto by President Barack Obama, and similar legislation in the Senate faces an uphill battle.

The House bill sponsored by Representative Joe Barton, a Texas Republican, passed the House 261 to 159, failing to reach the 280 votes necessary to overturn a presidential veto. The White House this week threatened to veto the House bill, saying Congress should work to move the country to cleaner sources of energy. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)