WASHINGTON Dec 3 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a wide-ranging bill on energy reforms on
Thursday that includes a measure to repeal the 40-year-old oil
export ban, but the legislation did not get enough votes to
overturn a potential veto by President Barack Obama.
The North American Energy Security and Infrastructure Act
passed 249 to 174, but did not get the 290 votes needed to
overcome a veto. The bill would also speed the permitting of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and improve the aging power
grid.
The White House said late last month that Obama would veto
the bill as it would reduce the government's ability to consider
LNG projects. That veto threat came before the
lawmakers added an amendment to repeal the oil export ban, which
Obama also opposes.
The Senate is seen as unlikely to pass a bill that includes
lifting the trade restriction amid concerns that more domestic
drilling would harm the environment, lead to more oil being
carried by trains, and hurt jobs at refineries.
