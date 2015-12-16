(Adds background on oil companies, refiners, solar industry;
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 16 The United States appears on
the brink of ending a four-decade ban on most exports of crude
oil, which would end a years-long fight brought about by a boom
in domestic shale output that contributed to a supply glut and
depressed prices.
The measure is part of a sprawling deal wrapped up by
congressional leaders late on Tuesday to keep the U.S.
government open through September. The $1.15 trillion spending
bill, negotiated in secret talks over the last two weeks, would
be difficult for President Barack Obama to veto despite his
opposition to ending the oil export ban.
In a partial victory to Obama and other Democrats, the
spending bill also includes granting tax incentives to boost
wind and solar development, according to lawmakers involved in
the talks. Shares of solar companies rose sharply.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers will meet separately on
Wednesday to discuss the bill and hope to vote on it as soon as
Friday.
Allowing oil exports would be a win for the U.S. oil
industry and Republicans, who had argued the ban was a relic of
the 1970s Arab oil embargo.
Exploration and production companies, many saddled with
billions in debt and struggling to avoid bankruptcy after a 60
percent slide in oil prices forced them to halt most new
drilling, had viewed exports as a lifeline of sorts.
But with U.S. output now falling as oil prices slump to
seven-year lows, traders say foreign buyers may not materialize
in a glutted global market.
The S&P Energy Index was down over 1 percent in
early afternoon trading on Wednesday.
Some Democrats in the Senate say lifting the ban would put
oil refining jobs at risk and that more drilling would harm the
environment, though Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, from the No.
2 oil state North Dakota, has supported its repeal.
The drop in oil prices, now below $40 a barrel, has helped
ease worries about higher gasoline prices for consumers.
Producers say eliminating the ban would help revive a U.S.
drilling boom by closing the years-long gap between cheaper
domestic crude prices and higher global rates. The move would
also give U.S. allies alternatives to Russia and the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries for their
supplies.
"Lifting the oil export ban is very important to our
industry to enable them to compete on a global basis," said
Senator John Hoeven. The Republican from oil-producing North
Dakota has pressured Congress to axe the trade restriction.
Chief executive officers of U.S. oil producers, from
integrated global majors Exxon Mobil Corp to frackers
like Continental Resources Inc, had urged the ban be
lifted.
Gregory Hill, president of U.S. oil independent Hess Corp
, said this month that ending the prohibition would boost
domestic crude prices by about $3 a barrel, or about 8 percent,
from around $36.
Refiners have been divided on the issue, as exports of crude
would increase their costs after a bounty of cheap domestic oil
brought several years of surging profits.
Four U.S. independent refiners, three of which operate on
the East Coast, have opposed exporting domestic crude. Their
so-called CRUDE Coalition says lifting the ban will lead to
higher pump prices when once-landlocked domestic crude commands
higher prices in global markets.
PBF Energy Inc, Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC,
Alon USA Energy Inc and Delta Air Lines unit
Monroe Energy also say the ban protects national security and
supports economic growth by keeping energy prices low for
manufacturers.
Other refiners, including Valero Energy Corp,
Marathon Petroleum Corp and Phillips 66, have
expressed support for free markets or said they would not oppose
the ban's repeal.
Some pipeline and terminal companies have already started
adding infrastructure along the U.S. Gulf Coast to handle
potential crude exports, augmenting systems geared toward
imports.
Republicans made lifting the ban a priority and swapped it
for measures Democrats wanted to reduce carbon emissions and
protect the environment.
For the solar industry, the deal marks its second big recent
victory since a global agreement to curb carbon emissions and
encourage investment in renewable energy, reached in Paris on
Saturday.
SolarCity Corp, First Solar Inc, Abengoa
SA, SunEdison Inc and Sunrun, as well
as the industry's trade group, have spent more than $2 million
lobbying Congress this year, according to public records
compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.
They pushed hard this month to safeguard the Investment Tax
Credit for the industry, which they say has underpinned an
annual growth rate of 76 percent in solar installations over the
last decade.
SolarCity shares jumped 26 percent, First Solar rose 9
percent, SunEdison was up 19 percent, and Sunrun gained 21
percent.
The bill, posted early on Wednesday morning, allows the U.S.
president to stop oil exports for one year if he or she declares
a national emergency, or if the administration decides the
exports are causing a domestic oil shortage or raising prices.
