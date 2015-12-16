(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Dec 16 Congressional leaders have
reached a deal to lift the 40-year-old ban on exporting U.S.
crude in a symbolically important move that could give domestic
oil producers much more flexibility in future.
There is no immediate prospect of large-scale oil exports
from the United States because domestic refineries have
increased their processing of U.S. crude while domestic oil
output has levelled off thanks to the slump in oil prices.
With WTI trading at less than $1 per barrel below Brent,
allowing exports will not do much to ease the intense pain being
felt by domestic oil producers.
But it is possible that a surplus of domestic crude and big
discounts could re-emerge in the future if oil prices eventually
increase and shale production begins to rise again.
The best way to ensure the United States continues to enjoy
a healthy domestic oil industry is to allow both oil drillers
and refiners to sell their production at market prices free from
unnecessary restrictions.
Surging domestic production has reduced U.S. reliance on
imported crude from unstable countries in the Middle East and
Latin America.
For the first time since the 1960s, U.S. foreign
policymakers and diplomats do not have to worry about hostile
governments cutting off oil supplies or creating a spike in oil
prices.
Rising output has given U.S. foreign policy an important
extra degree of freedom. For that reason it is worth removing
unnecessary barriers to domestic energy production.
YEAR-END BUDGET DEAL
The deal is contained in the Consolidated Appropriations
Act, 2016, an omnibus bill that runs to more than 2000 pages and
would fund federal government operations in 2015/16.
The bill must survive a complicated series of votes in the
House of Representatives and the Senate in the next few days
before it can be sent to the president to be signed into law.
But assuming the bill survives it would lift restrictions on
U.S. crude exports in exchange for an extension of tax credits
for wind and solar energy producers and tax relief for
independent refiners.
Domestic oil producers made lifting export restrictions a
major priority, which was taken up by congressional Republicans.
Wind turbine and solar panel makers, as well as
environmental groups, made extending expiring tax credits for
installation and power production a key demand, taken up by
Democratic lawmakers.
And independent refiners have secured tax relief to cope
with their transportation costs after complaining that ending
the ban would leave them at a disadvantage to foreign rivals,
unless shipping restrictions were also lifted.
Under the Merchant Marine Act, 1920, commonly known as the
Jones Act, U.S. refineries are required to use U.S.-built,
flagged and crewed vessels to transport crude while foreign
refineries are free to use cheaper vessels built, flagged and
crewed from overseas.
The bill therefore represents a classic congressional
compromise in which all major interest groups achieve action on
their top priorities while giving ground on lesser issues.
Because the provisions are part of must-pass annual budget
legislation they are unlikely to be vetoed by the president.
ARBITRAGING AROUND THE LAW
Domestic oil producers began lobbying to have export
restrictions lifted in 2011 when surging output from shale
coupled with pipeline and storage constraints sent the price of
U.S. oil to a deep discount compared with international grades.
But the discount for WTI compared with Brent has steadily
narrowed in recent years. From a record $24 per barrel in
September 2011, the discount has shrunk to an average of just
over $2 per barrel so far this month (tmsnrt.rs/1JbITQa).
In the short term, it is unlikely any significant volumes of
U.S. crude will be exported, other than to Canada and Mexico,
where exports are already permitted under current regulations.
With WTI trading at such a small discount, it is not
profitable to charter a tanker to take U.S. crude to other
destinations.
U.S. law has allowed limited amounts of crude oil to be
exported since the 1980s (tmsnrt.rs/1QoY00w).
But over the last four years, the market has successfully
arbitraged around the remaining export restrictions by building
more pipelines and storage tanks; increasing refinery
throughput; swapping foreign for domestic crude; exporting more
crude to Canada; exporting more ultra-light condensate; and
boosting exports of refined fuels.
Net crude imports have dropped from 10 million barrels per
day in 2007 to just 6.8 million barrels per day so far in 2015.
At the same time, the United States has shifted from being a
net importer of 2 million barrels per day of refined fuels in
2007 to a net exporter of 2 million barrels per day in 2015.
Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are already linked to
international fuel prices, and therefore the cost of Brent
rather than WTI, via exports.
As a result, lifting the restrictions on U.S. crude exports
is unlikely to have any impact on pump prices for motorists or
the cost of heating oil for home owners.
The proposed legislation also contains a "safety valve"
permitting the president to re-impose controls for up to one
year at a time if exports cause a sustained increase in domestic
oil prices above world market levels and price increases have or
threaten sustained material adverse effects on employment in the
United States.
OUTDATED AND UNJUSTIFIED
Some commentators have suggested the deal is mostly symbolic
since it will have little impact on exports or prices in the
short term but that understates its importance in the longer
run.
Lifting the restrictions on crude oil exports would remove
an antiquated and unjustified provision of statute law that no
longer serves any useful purpose.
The export ban was put in place in the mid-1970s after Saudi
Arabia and other Arab countries embargoed crude oil sales to the
United States in protest at U.S. support for Israel.
It was introduced at a time when U.S. oil production was
falling, oil imports were rising, and there were widespread
fears that U.S. oil reserves were running out.
But the world in which the export ban was introduced no
longer exists. Even if the ban served a useful purpose in the
1970s, which is controversial, it no longer serves any rational
purpose in 2015.
U.S. oil production has risen to more than 9 million barrels
per day, up from 5 million in 2008, the fastest increase
anywhere in the world since the beginning of the modern oil
industry.
U.S. proved reserves have increased to more than 36 billion
barrels, up from 19 billion in 2009, the highest level since
1970.
U.S. refineries are producing so much refined fuel they have
become major net exporters of diesel and gasoline to countries
across Latin America, Europe and Asia.
The export ban does not protect U.S. consumers from
fluctuating international oil prices since the price they pay
for gasoline and diesel is already set on international markets.
The only effect is to transfer money from domestic crude oil
producers to domestic refiners. Subsidizing refiners at the
expensive of oil producers makes no sense at the moment.
Refiners are currently enjoying near record profits as a
result of strong demand for gasoline while oil producers are
struggling because of the slump in crude oil and natural gas
prices.
Removing the ban will allow oil producers to realise the
best value from their output and maximise economic efficiency by
allowing them to sell it to whoever is willing to pay the
highest price.
The United States generally advocates free trade in oil and
other products as a means to increase prosperity and
international security.
The export ban has exposed the country to charges of
hypocrisy. Removing it will strengthen the moral authority and
intellectual arguments of U.S. trade negotiators.
More generally, the economic wellbeing and national security
of the United States and its allies around the world are best
served by flexible energy markets which are able to cope with
any unanticipated interruption in supply.
