NEW YORK Dec 16 With the United States about to
lift its longstanding ban on crude oil exports and refinery
shares falling sharply from near record highs, it's a good time
to wonder if Warren Buffet got his huge bet on the sector wrong.
Earlier this year, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
bought another $2 billion of Phillips 66 shares, more
than doubling its stake. Phillips is the largest of a dozen or
so independent U.S. refiners who have enjoyed a five-year profit
bonanza in part by buying up cut-priced domestic crude and
exporting some of it in the form of refined fuels, which do not
fall under the ban.
This month, however, shares of Phillips and others such as
PBF Energy and Tesoro have tumbled from 8 to 12
percent, some from record or near-record highs, a turnaround
that some dealers have linked to talk of ending the exports ban,
a move that could boost costs for U.S. crude flowing from shale
plays by increasing competition from overseas buyers.
The largest half-dozen refiners made over $60 billion over
the past five years, some notching record profits.
Analysts argue that market forces have already eliminated
the supply advantage many U.S. refiners' have enjoyed in recent
years. They say 2016 earnings, while unlikely to match this
year's levels, will largely be unaffected if U.S. crude is
allowed to be sold abroad.
Indeed, Phillips 66 is still up 14 percent on the year and
is not even the best performing refining stock. Berkshire
Hathaway did not respond to requests for comment.
"We don't see U.S. refiners hugely exposed in the short
term, no matter what happens with the export ban," said Alan
Gelder, a London-based refinery analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
But in the long term, the impact of lifting the ban could
cost U.S. refiners billions of dollars while creating billions
in profits for producers, according to a September report by the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Without restrictions, profits for refiners would be $22.7
billion lower in 2025 than with limits in effect, the EIA said.
Conversely, U.S. producers will see a nearly $30 billion revenue
bounce by 2025 from lifting the ban, EIA said.
In 2012, West Texas Intermediate crude futures averaged a
$17.50 discount to Brent, the global benchmark, offering U.S.
refiners unparalleled access to cheap crude. Refiners along the
East Coast and the Gulf Coast built multi-million rail terminals
to take advantage of the cheaper crude flowing out of North
Dakota.
Today, the spread is under $1.50, forcing refiners to shun
U.S. crude for foreign imports, a trend most analysts expect to
continue into next year, and perhaps well beyond.
Congress on Tuesday reached a spending deal that includes
repealing the 1970s-era ban on crude exports in exchange for
subsidies on green energy. The vote could come as early as
Friday, and President Obama signaled Wednesday that he would
sign the bill, despite his opposition to lifting the ban.
Equity markets are "overreacting" to the news of the
potential lifting of the export ban, says Wells Fargo analyst
Roger Read, arguing no one is expecting a swift return to the
days when bottlenecked U.S. crude traded at a significant
discount to Brent, now the global benchmark.
Even without lifting the ban, the discount has narrowed
substantially over the past year or two as more pipelines in
North Dakota's Bakken region came online and production slowed
under the weight of low oil prices.
On Tuesday, U.S. crude for March, April and May sold at a
slight premium to global Brent, the first time that has occurred
since 2010. January U.S. crude was down 3.7 percent at
$35.95 a barrel late Wednesday.
E.COAST WOES
East Coast refiners such as PBF Energy, Philadelphia Energy
Solutions and Delta Airlines' Monroe Energy - the biggest
opponents of lifting the ban - are most affected by the swings
in the spread. Phillips 66's biggest refinery is in Bayway, New
Jersey, and was among the biggest buyers of Bakken crude when
spreads were favorable.
When Brent-WTI is wide, they haul U.S. crude by rail from
the shale fields of North Dakota to their refineries. But when
the spread is narrow, the East Coast refineries rely on foreign
imports, as most have in recent months.
So far this month, PBF is down 14.7 percent, HollyFrontier
Corp is down 14 percent, Tesoro Corp is off
about 12 percent and Phillips 66 has slid some 11 percent. With
a 17 percent decline in December, Western Refining Inc shares
are in negative territory for the year.
The broader S&P energy sector is off about 22
percent in 2015.
Berkshire purchased 22.2 million shares of Phillips 66 in
the second quarter, and another 3.51 million in the third
quarter, bringing its total to 61.5 million shares, valued over
$5 billion.
Buffett's refining bet is the fifth largest in the Berkshire
portfolio and since the beginning of the month the position has
lost $633 million.
But even with recent slides, shares of Tesoro and Valero
Energy Corp have each climbed more than 40 percent this year,
while PBF Energy Inc has risen 31 percent. As a group,
they are expected to have a 16.0% decline in earnings in 2016
compared to 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. One month
ago, analysts were expecting a 19.7% earnings decline.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw. Lewis Krauskopf contributed
reporting from New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)