WASHINGTON Oct 20 The top U.S. oil refiner
industry group told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on
Tuesday it opposes any subsidies for renewable energy or other
interests that would be potentially included in a package to
lift the ban on most exports of domestic oil.
"I respectfully ask that you oppose any effort to provide
subsidies, impose new mandates, or layer on more energy taxes to
facilitate lifting the crude oil export ban," Chet Thompson, the
head of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, wrote
in a letter to Senator Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.
The AFPM does not oppose lifting the ban, but believes
Congress should lift other "market distorting policies" such as
the renewable fuel standard that requires the blending of
ethanol and biodiesel into gasoline, and the Jones Act which
requires cargo between domestic ports to be transported by
U.S.-built and -flagged ships, said the letter, a copy of which
was obtained by Reuters.
The letter shows the difficulty of reaching a deal in the
Senate on lifting the trade restriction. A bill to lift the ban
passed in the House, but the White House has threatened to veto
it.
Backers of repealing the 40-year-old ban on U.S. crude oil
exports in the Senate need at least six Democratic senators
order for a bill to pass. At the moment, they only have one who
has voted for legislation in a committee, Senator Heidi
Heitkamp, from oil-producing North Dakota.
Some backers have said that including sweeteners in the
legislation, such as a permanent tax breaks for wind and solar
power, could help win more Democratic support.
