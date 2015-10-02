By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Oct 1 A bill to lift the 40-year-old
ban on U.S. oil exports passed the Senate Banking Committee on
Thursday, but the future of the measure is uncertain in the full
chamber, after a controversial amendment was added to it.
The bill, sponsored by Senator Heidi Heitkamp a Democrat
from oil-producing North Dakota, passed 13 to 9. Heitkamp was
the only Democrat to vote for the measure.
Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican of Pennsylvania, added an
amendment to the bill that would make Iran compensate U.S.
victims of Iranian backed terrorism, language that senators said
would doom the bill's future.
"The bill is dead," because of the addition of the Toomey
amendment that the White House likely opposes, said Senator Jon
Tester, a Democrat of Montana.
Tester said relaxing the trade restriction could offer
Montana, another big oil producing state, some benefits, but
legislation to do so would have to be done in a way that does
not put jobs at oil refineries and in shipbuilding in danger.
The White House has said it opposes legislation to lift the
ban at this time. In addition, it has threatened to veto any
bill preventing the president from providing sanctions relief to
Iran until $40 billion dollars in restitution has been paid to
American victims of Iranian-backed terrorism.
Oil producers and other supporters of lifting the ban, which
Congress passed in 1975 when fears about fuel shortages were
high, say the restriction will choke the drilling boom as a
domestic oil glut grows. Opponents say lifting the ban could
harm the environment and hit jobs related to oil refining and
shipping.
Several Democrats on the banking committee disputed the
notion that the bill could help allies in Eastern Europe
diversify their oil sources away from Russia. The bill would not
assure oil would be sold to U.S. allies, as crude in global
markets is generally sold to the highest bidder, they said.
A similar bill to lift the ban passed earlier in the year in
the Senate Energy Committee. No Democrats voted for this bill,
sponsored by Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from
oil-producing Alaska. Backers of the bill need six Democrats to
pass the bill if all 54 Republicans vote for it.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Christian Plumb)