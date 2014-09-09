(Removes extraneous word in paragraph 1)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Sept 9 Orders have surged for a type of
oilfield equipment primarily used to make a light variety of
crude safe for pipelines, after a federal ruling signaled that
the specialized units also offered a workaround for companies
eager to export oil from the U.S. shale boom.
The units, known as stabilizers, process that type of crude,
known as condensate, just enough to qualify it for export as a
refined product, allowing oil producers to ship it abroad
without violating a decades-old ban.
Dozens of companies that build stabilizers, ranging from
small private firms to pipeline and logistics leader Kinder
Morgan Energy Partners, stand to benefit from new
orders.
Oil producers in condensate-heavy shale crude plays like the
Eagle Ford and the western Permian Basin in Texas also could
fetch better condensate prices if exported, as U.S. refiners
have limited demand for it.
Stabilizers are simpler and cheaper than more complex
splitters and refineries, which process oil into gasoline,
diesel, naphtha and other products.
A new 10,000 bpd stabilizer and 21 storage tanks in Live Oak
County, Texas, had a combined $100 million price tag, while a
50,000 bpd splitter costs about $250 million. A special unit at
a refinery to shave light ends from crude runs up to $400
million.
More of these so-called condensate stabilizers are being
constructed in Texas, where output and coastal export capability
is snowballing.
"I have seen a significant increase in inquiries and demand
for stabilizers, pretty much all the sizes we build," said Danny
Kennedy, president of Joule Processing in Houston, a
privately-held engineering firm that builds oilfield processing
and treating infrastrucuture, including stabilizers.
That interest stems from U.S. Department of Commerce
approvals that allowed producer Pioneer Natural Resources
and pipeline and logistics company Enterprise Products
Partners to export condensate, a very light form of
crude oil, after it has been minimally processed in a
stabilizer.
Bill Bowers, vice president of production equipment for
Valerus, said he expects more interest in its stabilizers from
midstream companies, as more seek clarity from the Commerce
Department on the two approvals.
A stabilizer is a relatively simple tower that removes
volatile natural gas liquids and other contaminants from crude
and condensate so they meet pipeline specifications.
Before the Commerce rulings emerged, the oil industry
believed more distillation was necessary to turn crude into an
exportable product, which meant processing in a splitter or
refinery.
Dozens of stabilizers dot the Eagle Ford, ranging in
capacity from 500 barrels per day to the largest, Plains All
American's 80,000 bpd Gardendale stabilizer that will
expand to 120,000 bpd next year. Others are in the Permian Basin
in West Texas and Ohio's Utica shale.
Agencies that track U.S. oil data do not keep track of the
number of operating stabilizers, because the equipment is
considered standard.
Joule, Kennedy's relatively small company, has about six
stabilizers on the books to build this year - compared with two
a year ago - with more to come in the early planning stages.
Kinder Morgan sees opportunity for its division that builds
stabilizers, including at least one of Pioneer's.
Chief Executive Rich Kinder told analysts this summer that
the Pioneer ruling showed the company's stabilizers "fit the
bill" to qualify condensate for export.
That did not change Kinder Morgan's plan to start up a $370
million pair of 50,000-bpd condensate splitters at its Houston
Ship Channel complex later this year, because BP Plc has
a long-term contract to buy all the output. The same goes for
splitter deals by Magellan Midstream Partners and Targa
Resources
However, Martin Midstream Partners has veered from
splitter talk with a customer to a "conceptual stabilization
unit to process condensate to the government's exportable
standard" through the Corpus Christi market, the company's CEO
Joel McCreery, told analysts in July.
McCreery said the company's focus was changing to building
stabilizers instead of splitters because of the Pioneer and
Enterprise deals.
Confusion still lingers over what distinguishes condensate
from other light crudes, and what the timeline will be for more
export approvals.
In addition, it is not yet clear that the rush to order
stabilizers from companies like Joule and Valerus is significant
enough to fan the backlash from refiners who are resisting the
export push by oil producers..
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley)