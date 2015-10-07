(Adds background, quote from proponent of lifting the ban)
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The White House issued a veto
threat on Wednesday for a U.S. House of Representatives bill
that would lift a four-decade-old ban on crude oil exports,
saying the legislation was "not needed at this time."
Congress should instead end "the billions of dollars a year
in federal subsidies provided to oil companies" and invest in
wind, solar and other renewable energy projects, the White House
said in a statement about the bill, which is expected to face a
vote in the full House on Friday.
Two similar bills have passed committees in the Senate, but
backers are struggling to find enough Democrats for the
legislation to pass the full chamber.
Oil company interests and other backers of repealing the ban
say the domestic drilling boom will eventually choke on a glut
of crude if it is not lifted.
George Baker, the head of Producers for American Crude Oil
Exports, or PACE, said that lifting the ban "will help level the
playing field and allow America to compete on the international
stage," and that it would create jobs and aid trading partners
abroad.
Opponents of lifting the ban say increased drilling would
harm the environment and that it would hurt jobs in refining and
ship building.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
Sandra Maler and James Dalgleish)